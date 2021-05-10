Demamusa insists Metrobus bus must recognise its members





Commuters using Joburg Metrobus have been urged to continue finding alternative transport on Monday.

A strike at the company is entering its sixth day with workers demanding an 18% increase.

Metrobus said it was not prepared to enter into negotiations with the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa Demawusa.

Demawusa members staged a picket at Gandhi Square in Johannesburg from 10:00

Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Edwin Ntshidi has more.

Demawusa have been having a picket at Ghandi Square, few metres from Metrobus offices. Basically, a few years ago they had more than a thousand members, now they have less than 500 members but they are saying they must be recognised. Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - Eyewitness News

They believe that they are strong within Metrobus and need to be recognised. They say the arrogance of the employer must be stopped. Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen below for the full interview...