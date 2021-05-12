Don't miss the ‘702 Listens’ feedback webinar





702 is hosting a webinar reporting back on the ‘702 Listens’ listenership survey at 12 noon on Wednesday 19 May.

You are invited to attend.

Earlier this year, we asked 702’s listeners to take part in the ‘702 Listens’ survey. This was because we wanted to understand you better, the things that are important to you, and the issues that up you awake at night.

We wanted to know that so we could understand you better and your needs. We wanted to know how we could help you and be more important to you as a radio station. We wanted to know this so that we could walk the talk together to make a positive difference.

We also wanted to know more about your views of us as a radio station, the things that we as 702 could do better and how we could improve.

Your response was overwhelming, and many of you took the trouble to fill out the survey. We were very grateful. What you told us was fascinating, so interesting and has been very useful in our attempt to be an even better radio station.

We also promised to report back to you about what you told us. This ‘702 Listens’ webinar is your chance to hear from us about what all of you told us. We’ll be reporting back to you on the results of the ‘702 Listens’ survey.

It’ll also be your chance to meet 702’s management, and to ask questions.

To register, please click HERE.