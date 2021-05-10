Funeral undertakers threaten a nationwide shutdown 'if our demands are not met'





Funeral undertakers are threatening to shut down the home affairs head offices in Pretoria on Tuesday.

National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA president Muzi Hlengwa said the strike is caused by them being unhappy about regulation on a document called a certificate of competence (CoC) which has been disallowing many undertaking businesses in carrying out due diligent work.

He added that long queues at home affairs are also another worry the organisation has against Home Affairs.

We had agreed that the CoC would be dealt with accordingly so that smaller undertaker businesses who do not have it would be able to operate. Muzi Hlengwa, President - National Funeral Practitioners Association

We can't have situations where there are long queues at Home Affairs while the pandemic still exists. Muzi Hlengwa, President - National Funeral Practitioners Association

We not saying they should employ people overnight but in due time there will have to expand their capacity so that that their services improve. Muzi Hlengwa, President - National Funeral Practitioners Association

Hlengwa stressed that if their demands are not met tomorrow they would go on a nationwide shutdown.

Spokesperson of the Department of Home Affairs Siya Qoza responded to Hlengwa by acknowledging that the department of Home Affairs had met with them in April to discuss their concern and realised that they would need the assistance of the local municipality and the department of health in order for their demands to be met, to which they concluded it would take 12 months to resolve.

They did have an engagement with the director-general back in April to raise their concern, we are sympathetic to their demands and we have raised it with the department of health and the local municipality because we realised we can not implement this on our own as Home Affairs. Siya Qoza, Spokesperson- Department of Home Affairs

What we can do temporarily we could provide them permission to be able to register the deaths of the deceased without having to follow through with all the requirements with the condition that they will be a reassurance that the human remains of the deceased are handled in a decent manner. Siya Qoza, Spokesperson- Department of Home Affairs

Listen to the full interview below...