Rosie Motene takes over the 702 playlist





Pan-African queer feminist Rosie Motene took over the 702 playlists for an hour this past Saturday to share the music from the 80s and 90s that shaped her life.

And that is why I chose this song from the movie flash dance, which I used to watch over and over again, pretending I was the lead dancer, auditioning for various dance roles and the number one song of that film was Irene Cara's What a feeling. Pan African queer feminist, Rosie Motene

Stream her Soundtracks Of My Life playlist and more on Spotify.

Catch your favourite newsmakers as they share their favourite playlists from the 80s and 90s on Soundtracks of my Life every Saturday at 1:30 PM