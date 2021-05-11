Rosie Motene takes over the 702 playlist
Pan-African queer feminist Rosie Motene took over the 702 playlists for an hour this past Saturday to share the music from the 80s and 90s that shaped her life.
And that is why I chose this song from the movie flash dance, which I used to watch over and over again, pretending I was the lead dancer, auditioning for various dance roles and the number one song of that film was Irene Cara's What a feeling.Pan African queer feminist, Rosie Motene
Stream her Soundtracks Of My Life playlist and more on Spotify.
Catch your favourite newsmakers as they share their favourite playlists from the 80s and 90s on Soundtracks of my Life every Saturday at 1:30 PM
More from Entertainment
Seth Rogen leaves fans confused after shaving off beard
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Packed balcony collapses during party leaving two people injured
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Seagull waking family daily at 5am has people feeling sorry for them
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
MultiChoice's streaming service Showmax invests in African content
Independent TV critic Thinus Ferreira gives details as to why Showmax has decided to produce its own content like Netflix.Read More
We have gone back to how we used to do music 20 years ago - Watershed
Band member and founder Craig Hinds says they want to create a little of a buzz before releasing the music to the public.Read More
Outkast: Hey Ya! 'The saddest song ever written'
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Emotional 85-year-old man listens to a cassette of his mother singing
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] 'Worst shape of my life' - Will Smith reveals lockdown body
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Baby says 'mama' in scary voice has everyone shocked
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Actor Kenneth Nkosi takes over the 702 playlist
702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.Read More