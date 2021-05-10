Streaming issues? Report here
Johannesburg is threatening to sideline informal waste pickers

10 May 2021 5:55 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
waste pickers
dumping site

Wits senior lecturer Dr Melanie Samson says waste reclaimers may lose their daily income if Pikitup continues to sideline them.

Reclaimers in Johannesburg play a crucial role in waste management and recycling.

According to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, reclaimers collect 80%-90% of all used packaging and paper that is recycled.

They also save municipalities up to R748-million a year in landfill space, they help with the recycling economy and without them, Johannesburg’s landfills would have closed long ago.

Senior Lecturer in Human Geography at the University of the Witwatersrand Dr Melanie Samson explained that the City and Pikitup have designed a charity-style project which offers official recycling work to unemployed people with no experience in the sector and private companies instead of partnering with the real recycling experts and reclaimers

RELATED: Here's how littering threatens the health of our communities

Reclaimers are already being marginalised by the city, what the city wants to do is deepen and extend that marginalisation instead of working with reclaimers who are the backbone of the recycling economy.

Dr Melanie Samson, Senior Lecturer in Human Geography - University of the Witwatersrand

The research I have conducted indicates that what Pikitup is doing obviously affects the reclaimers' income.

Dr Melanie Samson, Senior Lecturer in Human Geography - University of the Witwatersrand

Samson says Pikitup’s pilot only collected bags of separated material and charged residents whereas most reclaimers tend to salvage recyclables from rubbish bins as many people do not separate their recyclable waste.

Listen to the full interview below...




