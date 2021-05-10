Fundraising effort to bring Kgothatso Mdunana's body home to SA surpasses target
JOHANNESBURG - The fundraising effort to bring back the body of South African student, Kgothatso Mdunana, who fell to her death in China has succeeded, with more than R500,000 raised in less than four days, far exceeding the R350,000 target.
Mdunana (24) fell from the 13th floor of a friend's place in Hangzhou province, 15 hours away from her university residence.
She was a final-year civil engineering student at Shandong University and was due to complete her studies in just under two months' time.
Eyewitness News first reported on the story on Friday morning.
READ: Grieving parents seek answers after their daughter falls to her death in China
Not much is known about how Kgothatso Mdunana plunged to hear death but an investigation is under way in the Asian country.
Her family had been quoted nearly R300,000 to repatriate her body for burial, which they did not have.
They then set up a fundraising online page in a desperate attempt to gather some cash.
On Monday afternoon an anonymous donor contributed the whole R350,000 that the family had needed, pushing the total to R529,000.
Kgothatso’s mother Nomsa spoke to Eyewitness News: "To all of South Africa, thank you very much. Thank you 702... I'm so speechless... I don't know what to say... God bless everybody that has given. Thank you God."
The Department of International Relations, which has been liaising with the family, will be helping to bring back Kgothatso's remains so that she can be laid to rest.
WATCH: After daughter's mystery death in China, family please for help with repatriation
This article first appeared on EWN : Fundraising effort to bring Kgothatso Mdunana's body home to SA surpasses target
