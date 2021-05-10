Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Piet Viljoen - Portfolio Manager at Counterpoint Value Fund
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Business

From Amazon to Google… Cape Town is rapidly turning into Africa’s tech central

10 May 2021 5:06 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Cape Town
Technology
The Money Show
Google
Bruce Whitfield
Amazon
Naspers
Wesgro
Tim Harris
takealot
tech

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Harris, CEO at Wesgro.

In November 2020, Google dropped R2.2 billion on an undersea fibre optics cable in Cape Town that will provide high-speed internet to the rest of South Africa.

“Google’s deal is a great one,” said Wesgro CEO Tim Harris at the time.

“A major infrastructure play; the new cable will land at Melkbosstrand.”

“This announcement by Google shores up our positioning as Africa’s tech hub.”

Cape Town is seeing surging foreign direct investment into its tech start-ups. © handmadepictures/123rf.com

RELATED: Google to land its new R2.2 billion cable in Melkbosstrand near Cape Town

Last month, Amazon announced it is building its African headquarters in Cape Town.

The e-commerce behemoth already services North America, the UK, and Germany from Cape Town.

RELATED: Amazon to build its African headquarters in Cape Town: 'Expect lots of jobs'

In 2020, tech start-ups in Cape Town received R1.2 billion in investments, according to Wesgro.

Cape Town is already home to tech heavyweights such as Naspers and Takealot.

“The Cape Town-Stellenbosch corridor contains 450 tech firms employing more than 40 000 people, making the ecosystem bigger than Nairobi and Lagos combined,” says Wesgro.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Harris.

We compare well… strong infrastructure and institutions… Cape Town is the most competitive part of the South African economy to invest in…

Tim Harris, CEO - Wesgro

Crucial for tech companies is a strong supply of skills… and the ability to attract international talent. The destination appeal of Cape Town... It’s far easier to convince expats to relocate to Cape Town than many other places on the Continent...

Tim Harris, CEO - Wesgro

Companies want to be part of the largest ecosystems. Size matters, and we’ve got it… We’re only just beginning…

Tim Harris, CEO - Wesgro

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : From Amazon to Google… Cape Town is rapidly turning into Africa’s tech central




