I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Other People’s Money” feature.
This week Whitfield interviewed Kokkie Kooyman, Portfolio Manager at Denker.
Kooyman manages the award-winning Denker Global Financial Fund and its rand-denominated feeder fund.
Kooyman received the UK-based Investment Week’s Fund Manager of the Year award (financial category) four times between 2010 and 2013.
What is it that Kooyman believes about money?
Does it keep him up at night?
Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?
How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?
… instead of buying presents. After year 4, we bought them shares…Kokkie Kooyman, Portfolio Manager - Denker
March and April last year were fine. The worst was 1987… I invested borrowed money… It was down 30% in one day… You learn it always comes back… We didn’t see Covid coming… but we realised it’s totally overdone and buying time…Kokkie Kooyman, Portfolio Manager - Denker
I had the same car for 18 years… We’ve lived in the same house for 20 years…Kokkie Kooyman, Portfolio Manager - Denker
Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).
Money was never really available… You learned to live with what you had… My parents emigrated… and came to South Africa. They didn’t have a clue about apartheid…Kokkie Kooyman, Portfolio Manager - Denker
I don’t think about money that much… it never meant that much to me… It’s only when I got married that I realised it’s important…Kokkie Kooyman, Portfolio Manager - Denker
We tried to live debt-free…Kokkie Kooyman, Portfolio Manager - Denker
70% or 80% of what I have, is invested in my own fund…Kokkie Kooyman, Portfolio Manager - Denker
I bought a holiday house on the coast close to George…Kokkie Kooyman, Portfolio Manager - Denker
I’m wired to always look at value…Kokkie Kooyman, Portfolio Manager - Denker
Buying a car on credit… is a very silly decision… It’s what I taught my children as well… My one son immediately got it…Kokkie Kooyman, Portfolio Manager - Denker
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_51533298_illustration-of-the-crisis-concept-with-a-businessman-in-panic.html?vti=o0jvr09uyq0eclvk2o-1-2
