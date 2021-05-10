ANC vs ANC: 'It is the defeat of the Radical Economic Transformation crowd'
Ructions in the African National Congress (ANC) are affecting the South African economy.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at the Wits School of Economics and Business Science.
It’s the defeat of the Radical Economic Transformation crowd… those that are still inside… are lying low…Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science
We’re seeing very positive signals… It’s upon citizens to rally behind him [Ramaphosa]. In return, our president must… reshuffle his cabinet…Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science
The country, politically, is going to be in turmoil for a long time…Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : ANC vs ANC: 'It is the defeat of the Radical Economic Transformation crowd'
Source : EWN
More from Business
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman
Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong
Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant.Read More
Clicks buys Pick n Pay Pharmacies
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Syd Vianello.Read More
Why South Africa’s rand is so smoking hot right now
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank.Read More
From Amazon to Google… Cape Town is rapidly turning into Africa’s tech central
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Harris, CEO at Wesgro.Read More
Parts of Soweto could face days without power after substation damaged - Eskom
Affected areas include Western Jabavu, Jabavu, Mofolo Central, Molapo and White City.Read More
Pls Call me: Makate hopeful justice will be served in judicial review
For two decades, Makate has been challenged the cellphone operating company through lengthy court battles to pay out the amount he feels is due to him for his invention of the "please call me".Read More
What to consider if you want to leave money to your children
Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram.Read More
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling
The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing.Read More
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt
Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money ShowRead More
More from Opinion
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman
Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong
Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant.Read More
Why South Africa’s rand is so smoking hot right now
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank.Read More
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt
Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money ShowRead More
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now'
Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance).Read More
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service
"We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum.Read More
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons".Read More
Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open?
Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites.Read More
Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John van Tubbergh (Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri at RMB).Read More
Berkshire Hathaway AGM: 'I will not hold BH shares'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Paul Theron (MD at Vestact Asset Management) for an analysis of Berkshire Hathaway's AGM.Read More
More from Politics
'Question is: How much support does ANC president Ramaphosa have in the NEC?'
Political analyst Sanusha Naidu and Eyewitness News senior political analyst Tshidi Madia talks about the ANC NEC meeting.Read More
Defiant Magashule throws down gauntlet as ANC NEC holds special meeting
The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) will hold a special meeting from Saturday to Monday where it is expected to discuss COVID-19 and vaccines, the upcoming local government elections, the integrity commission’s reports and the controversial step aside resolution.Read More
DA politician Solly Msimanga injured in a brawl
A video showing a bleeding Solly Msimanga has now made its way to social medial platforms..Read More
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt
Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money ShowRead More
Ace Magashule is suspended, Cyril Ramaphosa is not suspended - Pule Mabe
African National Congress spokesperson Pule Mabe says no one in the governing party can act on their individual accord.Read More
ANC's Ramaphosa says Magashule suspension letter left him 'shocked and dismayed'
Ramaphosa, who addressed the party’s caucus on Thursday morning, said that he received the letter of suspension from Magashule on Wednesday night.Read More
Pandor: All corrupt ANC officials must go to jail
ANC NEC member Naledi Pandor was responding to the suspension of Ace Magashule during an interview with CNN. She said that President Cyril Ramaphosa is trying to address the 'absence of ethics and integrity' in the country.Read More
ANC serves Ace Magashule with suspension letter
Eyewitness News can reveal the embattled ANC secretary general has received communication signed off by his deputy Jessie Duarte informing him of his suspension.Read More
Geoff Makhubo: We want an error-free billing system in City of Joburg
City of Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo answers questions from callers on his plans for the city.Read More
'Mabuyakhulu is a compromised candidate, they knew he might evaporate from PEC'
Political analyst Xolani Dude and Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia comment on developments in the ANC.Read More