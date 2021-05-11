South Africa records 1,129 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says it has recorded 1,129 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,597,724.
Ninety more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 54,825 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: **South Africa records 1,778 new Covid-19 infections**
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1,517,350 people have recuperated from the virus.
On the vaccine front, 395,230 healthcare workers have received the jab.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 10 May.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 10, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/frpAjBcOn7
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 597 724 the total number of deaths is 54 825 the total number of recoveries is 1 517 350 and the total number of vaccines administered is 395 230. pic.twitter.com/U8USRAzUdw— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 10, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143781619_a-coronavirus-spinning-with-south-africa-flag-behind-as-epidemic-outbreak-infection-in-south-africa.html?term=covid19%2Bsouth%2Bafrica&vti=lzsklvexq2nbehjada-1-14
More from Local
'We must collaborate on vaccines because no one is safe until everyone is safe'
United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng says high-income countries may set conditions.Read More
Johannesburg is threatening to sideline informal waste pickers
Wits senior lecturer Dr Melanie Samson says waste reclaimers may lose their daily income if Pikitup continues to sideline them.Read More
Funeral undertakers threaten a nationwide shutdown 'if our demands are not met'
Home Affairs says there should be reassurance that the human remains of the deceased are handled in a decent manner.Read More
Fundraising effort to bring Kgothatso Mdunana's body home to SA surpasses target
The 24-year-old year fell from the 13th floor of a friend’s place in Hangzhou province, 15 hours away from her university residence.Read More
Demamusa insists Metrobus bus must recognise its members
Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Tshidi says the union believes that it is strong within Metrobus and needs to be recognised.Read More
There was no need for ANC to involve themselves in Misuzulu matter - Buthelezi
Prince Buthelezi describes his role as he leads the royal family during this mourning period, he also explains why security is needed.Read More
Transmissibility of Covid-19 B.1.617.2 variant a problem - Prof Adrian Puren
NICD Acting Executive Director Professor Adrian Puren says more information is need on the Covid-19 B.1.617.2 variant.Read More
Joburg Metrobus commuters urged to use alternative transport as strike continues
A strike at the company is entering its sixth day with workers demanding an 18% increase.Read More
South Africa records 1,778 new Covid-19 infections
The Health Department says 382,480 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
[LISTEN] More stem cell donors needed to fight blood cancers
DKMS Africa head of communications Palesa Mokomele says stem cell donation is not painful and more awareness is needed.Read More