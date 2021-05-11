Seth Rogen leaves fans confused after shaving off beard





Seth Rogen looked unrecognisable after shaving his beard off for a TV role.

The actor posted a picture on Instagram which left his fans wondering if it's really him.

My co-stars, Sebastian and Lily, are a lot cooler than I am. #PamandTommy pic.twitter.com/r8YWh1eBuJ — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 7, 2021

