Seth Rogen leaves fans confused after shaving off beard
Seth Rogen looked unrecognisable after shaving his beard off for a TV role.
The actor posted a picture on Instagram which left his fans wondering if it's really him.
My co-stars, Sebastian and Lily, are a lot cooler than I am. #PamandTommy pic.twitter.com/r8YWh1eBuJ— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 7, 2021
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
