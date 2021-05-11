Technically the country is not in third wave yet - Dr Zweli Mkhize
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says the introduction of Covid-19 variants will always be a concern.
Over the weekend, the Health Department confirmed that 11 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant discovered in the UK, and four cases of the B.1.617.2 variant found in India have been detected in South Africa.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Mkhize says they prefer to deal with one variant than many as they do not know what the variants will behave.
We are aware that these variants are appearing in many countries so it would have been impossible not to have any of them introduced to South Africa.Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health
The only concern we have in our case, we have seen the devastation in India and therefore we wouldn't like to see that kind of situation happening in South Africa.Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health
Mkhize says some provinces have shown an increase in positive cases.
Technically the country is not in the third wave yet. Once we breach one-third of the previous peak then we know it's no longer an outbreak that can be contained.Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health
Technically we can't say the whole country is on the third wave but were are saying those early indications are things that can be contained if we can all be diligent in containment measures.Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health
On the vaccine front, Mkhize says the inoculation of the remaining healthcare workers will run parallel with phase two of the roll-out plan.
We will start on the 17 with the rest of the society. It will start slowly and build up because it will be based on the availability of the vaccines.Dr Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : @DrZweliMkhize/Twitter
