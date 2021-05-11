IT IS A MIRACLE: Kgothatso Mdunana's family grateful for repatriation donations
The family of Kgothatso Mdunana has thanked 702landers for contributing toward the repatriation of their daughter from China.
The 24-year-old engineering student fell from the 13th floor of a friend's place in Hangzhou province, 15 hours away from her university residence.
On Friday when Bongani Bingwa spoke to Mdunana's father Pfarelo Mphaphuli, the Backabuddy campaign was at R1,700 and on Monday evening the target had been exceeded.
RELATED: Help family raise R350,000 to repatriate Kgothatso Mdunana from China
We as a family we are so relieved, we are so thankful to the people of 702land, we are so thankful to the people of South Africa, our African brother and people around the world.Pfarelo Mphaphuli, Father - Kgothatso Mdunana
I would like to thank everyone and anonymous who contributed over R370,000. We have been reading all the messages as a family and we are just touched by what everyone has done.Pfarelo Mphaphuli, Father - Kgothatso Mdunana
To move from R1,000 on Friday before I went on 702 and now we are sitting on over R540,000, it's a miracle.Pfarelo Mphaphuli, Father - Kgothatso Mdunana
Listen to the full interview below...
