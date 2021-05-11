Ramaphosa, like a python, has squeezed the life out of Ace Magashule - Basson





African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the closing address on Monday, announcing some key national executive committee (NEC) decisions which included that secretary-general Ace Magashule must publicly apologise for sending him a letter of suspension when he wasn’t mandated or authorised by any structure of the organisation.

Deputy editor of Financial Mail Natasha Marrian says the key decisions made by the ANC NEC reminded her of the meeting the party had last year August in which they could have reaffirmed their renewal stance and agenda.

This particular NEC in a sense does align, in terms of the secretary-general is on his way to expulsion if he does not apologise and play by the rules effectively. That is what it says. Natasha Marrian, Deputy editor -Financial Mail

Group editor-in-chief for Eyewitness News Mahlatse Mahlase says she does not think we can write off Magashule just as yet even though some of his colleagues have found his moves lately to be embarrassing.

Taking that decision to write a letter that purports to be suspending the president when you know you do not have the mandate exposed how weak he was and, from a tactic point of view, it showed he was empty and running out of chess moves. Mahlatse Mahlase, Group Editor in chief-Eyewitness News

News24 editor Adriaan Basson agreed with Mahlase and Marrian, adding that it is clear that Magashule has lost and that his colleagues are on the side of president Ramphosa. Even though this may seem like a turning point for the party, it does not mean there are no factions within it.

The party has now fallen in line with Ramaphosa's agenda, which is now driven by an anti-corruption agenda and, yes, looking back this may be a turning point but it does not mean there won't be any factions and debates in the near future. Adriaan Basson, Editor-News24

