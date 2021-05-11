Ramaphosa, like a python, has squeezed the life out of Ace Magashule - Basson
African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the closing address on Monday, announcing some key national executive committee (NEC) decisions which included that secretary-general Ace Magashule must publicly apologise for sending him a letter of suspension when he wasn’t mandated or authorised by any structure of the organisation.
Deputy editor of Financial Mail Natasha Marrian says the key decisions made by the ANC NEC reminded her of the meeting the party had last year August in which they could have reaffirmed their renewal stance and agenda.
This particular NEC in a sense does align, in terms of the secretary-general is on his way to expulsion if he does not apologise and play by the rules effectively. That is what it says.Natasha Marrian, Deputy editor -Financial Mail
Group editor-in-chief for Eyewitness News Mahlatse Mahlase says she does not think we can write off Magashule just as yet even though some of his colleagues have found his moves lately to be embarrassing.
Taking that decision to write a letter that purports to be suspending the president when you know you do not have the mandate exposed how weak he was and, from a tactic point of view, it showed he was empty and running out of chess moves.Mahlatse Mahlase, Group Editor in chief-Eyewitness News
RELATED: ANC vs ANC: 'It is the defeat of the Radical Economic Transformation crowd'
News24 editor Adriaan Basson agreed with Mahlase and Marrian, adding that it is clear that Magashule has lost and that his colleagues are on the side of president Ramphosa. Even though this may seem like a turning point for the party, it does not mean there are no factions within it.
The party has now fallen in line with Ramaphosa's agenda, which is now driven by an anti-corruption agenda and, yes, looking back this may be a turning point but it does not mean there won't be any factions and debates in the near future.Adriaan Basson, Editor-News24
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
IT IS A MIRACLE: Kgothatso Mdunana's family grateful for repatriation donations
Mdunana's father Pfarelo Mphaphuli says the fundraising has reached more than R500,000 and they are thankful.Read More
Technically the country is not in third wave yet - Dr Zweli Mkhize
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says they are concerned about the different Covid-19 variants as they don't know how they behave.Read More
South Africa records 1,129 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says 395,230 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
'We must collaborate on vaccines because no one is safe until everyone is safe'
United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng says high-income countries may set conditions.Read More
Johannesburg is threatening to sideline informal waste pickers
Wits senior lecturer Dr Melanie Samson says waste reclaimers may lose their daily income if Pikitup continues to sideline them.Read More
Funeral undertakers threaten a nationwide shutdown 'if our demands are not met'
Home Affairs says there should be reassurance that the human remains of the deceased are handled in a decent manner.Read More
Fundraising effort to bring Kgothatso Mdunana's body home to SA surpasses target
The 24-year-old year fell from the 13th floor of a friend’s place in Hangzhou province, 15 hours away from her university residence.Read More
Demamusa insists Metrobus bus must recognise its members
Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Tshidi says the union believes that it is strong within Metrobus and needs to be recognised.Read More
There was no need for ANC to involve themselves in Misuzulu matter - Buthelezi
Prince Buthelezi describes his role as he leads the royal family during this mourning period, he also explains why security is needed.Read More
Transmissibility of Covid-19 B.1.617.2 variant a problem - Prof Adrian Puren
NICD Acting Executive Director Professor Adrian Puren says more information is need on the Covid-19 B.1.617.2 variant.Read More