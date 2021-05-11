How do we adapt to engage in fertility conversations?
In the past two years, South Africa has experienced an increased awareness around infertility, thanks to the significant concerted efforts and milestone initiatives taken by the various non-profit organisations and other stakeholders. Currently, there is an ongoing campaign to get medical aid schemes to include fertility treatment within their benefit plans, resulting in the first positive outcome with Discovery Health.
Founder of Infertility Books Patience Luxomo spoke of what inspired her to write a book which states how to navigate the fertility journey. She went on to explain the importance of parents especially mothers to have conversations with their daughters on infertility.
I once had a conversation with someone who had brought my book, she wanted to know how she and her husband could have a conversation with their in-laws that they were going through infertility issues.Patience Luxomo, Founder - Infertility Books
The conversations around infertility are almost non-existent.Patience Luxomo, Founder - Infertility Books
What I am saying is these conversations need to extend way beyond that particular period, it is not enough to have premarital counseling where our mothers and aunts talk about perseverance in a marriage but they should also be able to say ‘my child if you experience infertility issues we are available for you to talk to us.Patience Luxomo, Founder - Infertility Books
RELATED: Cyclist with 'XXY syndrome' completes tough WC tour to raise awareness
Medfem Fertility Clinic's Dr Antonio Rodrigues says infertility is not just a female problem but that males should also check if they are able to have children.
If there is a history that might suggest that there might be a problem I would say go to the doctor for a checkup.Dr Antonio Rodrigues - Medfem Fertility Clinic
I have had women come to see me and they had not even tried to have a baby and have results coming back confirming that they may have multiple problems.Dr Antonio Rodrigues - Medfem Fertility Clinic
Males play a critical role in creating a baby, they need to realise they are also part of the journey. They too need to get the sperm checked out, to see if they are able to have children.Dr Antonio Rodrigues - Medfem Fertility Clinic
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/fertility_.html?sti=nnn3cmivhfba57mbip|&mediapopup=113089077
More from Local
Timing of SA's 3rd wave crucial: 'Early wave probably less severe than 2nd wave'
The Actuarial Society of SA sketches 3 possible Covid scenarios. Bruce Whitfield interviews Adam Lowe (Covid-19 Working Group).Read More
Arms Deal Inquiry judges to face misconduct investigation
Investigative journalist Karyn Maughn says South Africa has never had a situation where judges have had to explain their conduct.Read More
'It's a disgrace': Scopa rebukes De Lille for inaction over Beit Bridge fence
Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that until proper action was taken, the fence would be a dark cloud hanging over Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille and the department.Read More
Poultry association puts plan in place to contain Avian influenza outbreak
Broiler organisation general manager Izaak Breytenbach says they have about 900 producers that produce daily data on mortality.Read More
Mandela funeral corruption case postponed to July
The 12 suspects are accused of plotting to defraud the Buffalo City Municipality of R10 million during preparations for the funeral of late former President Nelson Mandela in the Eastern Cape.Read More
Ramaphosa, like a python, has squeezed the life out of Ace Magashule - Basson
Eyewitness News editor-in-chief Mahlatse Mahlase says we can't write off Magashule, though some of his colleagues are embarrassed.Read More
IT IS A MIRACLE: Kgothatso Mdunana's family grateful for repatriation donations
Mdunana's father Pfarelo Mphaphuli says the fundraising has reached more than R500,000 and they are thankful.Read More
Technically the country is not in third wave yet - Dr Zweli Mkhize
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says they are concerned about the different Covid-19 variants as they don't know how they behave.Read More
South Africa records 1,129 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says 395,230 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
'We must collaborate on vaccines because no one is safe until everyone is safe'
United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng says high-income countries may set conditions.Read More