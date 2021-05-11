How do we adapt to engage in fertility conversations?





In the past two years, South Africa has experienced an increased awareness around infertility, thanks to the significant concerted efforts and milestone initiatives taken by the various non-profit organisations and other stakeholders. Currently, there is an ongoing campaign to get medical aid schemes to include fertility treatment within their benefit plans, resulting in the first positive outcome with Discovery Health.

Founder of Infertility Books Patience Luxomo spoke of what inspired her to write a book which states how to navigate the fertility journey. She went on to explain the importance of parents especially mothers to have conversations with their daughters on infertility.

I once had a conversation with someone who had brought my book, she wanted to know how she and her husband could have a conversation with their in-laws that they were going through infertility issues. Patience Luxomo, Founder - Infertility Books

The conversations around infertility are almost non-existent. Patience Luxomo, Founder - Infertility Books

What I am saying is these conversations need to extend way beyond that particular period, it is not enough to have premarital counseling where our mothers and aunts talk about perseverance in a marriage but they should also be able to say ‘my child if you experience infertility issues we are available for you to talk to us. Patience Luxomo, Founder - Infertility Books

Medfem Fertility Clinic's Dr Antonio Rodrigues says infertility is not just a female problem but that males should also check if they are able to have children.

If there is a history that might suggest that there might be a problem I would say go to the doctor for a checkup. Dr Antonio Rodrigues - Medfem Fertility Clinic

I have had women come to see me and they had not even tried to have a baby and have results coming back confirming that they may have multiple problems. Dr Antonio Rodrigues - Medfem Fertility Clinic

Males play a critical role in creating a baby, they need to realise they are also part of the journey. They too need to get the sperm checked out, to see if they are able to have children. Dr Antonio Rodrigues - Medfem Fertility Clinic

