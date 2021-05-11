Poultry association puts plan in place to contain Avian influenza outbreak





The South African Poultry Association says it has a comprehensive plan in place to contain the Avian influenza outbreak, which is often referred to as bird flu.

The outbreak has been reported in farms in Gauteng, North West and recently the Western Cape too.

Izaak Breytenbach, general manager of the broiler organisation at the South African Poultry Association, has more.

We are concerned. We have learned from the experiences in Joburg and it is a disease carried by wild birds and our our particular case in South Africa, specifically in Waterberg, these birds migrate to South Africa to graze on the winter crops, that is why see the disease break in wintertime, June-July. Izaak Breytenbach, Broiler organisation general manager - South African Poultry Association

We focus on early warning not to spread from chicken to chicken. We believe that the process in the early stage is still well managed. We have about 900 producers that produce daily data on mortality. Izaak Breytenbach, Broiler organisation general manager - South African Poultry Association

It is international rules, within the World Trade Organization and the World Health Organization to ban the import of a product when there is an outbreak in that particular country. A number of our neighbouring countries and further afield have closed their borders for exports from South Africa. Izaak Breytenbach, Broiler organisation general manager - South African Poultry Association

We have negotiated compartmentalisation with a number of countries like Botswana where we can still export from the negative compartments. That will assist their industries where they do have a shortage of supply of both the table eggs and meat. Izaak Breytenbach, Broiler organisation general manager - South African Poultry Association

The countries that closed borders are Mozambique and Lesotho and we used to export to the UAE. Fortunately or unfortunately, we were not exporting a lot of products into those countries, our exports are quite low, it's like 1.2% of total production, we haven't seen material impact on companies because of that. Izaak Breytenbach, Broiler organisation general manager - South African Poultry Association

