Mandela funeral corruption case postponed to July

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Timing of SA's 3rd wave crucial: 'Early wave probably less severe than 2nd wave' The Actuarial Society of SA sketches 3 possible Covid scenarios. Bruce Whitfield interviews Adam Lowe (Covid-19 Working Group). 11 May 2021 6:56 PM
Arms Deal Inquiry judges to face misconduct investigation Investigative journalist Karyn Maughn says South Africa has never had a situation where judges have had to explain their conduct. 11 May 2021 5:24 PM
'It's a disgrace': Scopa rebukes De Lille for inaction over Beit Bridge fence Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that until proper action was taken, the fence would be a dark cloud hanging over Public Wo... 11 May 2021 3:10 PM
View all Local
ANC vs ANC: 'It is the defeat of the Radical Economic Transformation crowd' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at Wits School of Economics And Business Science. 10 May 2021 6:53 PM
'Question is: How much support does ANC president Ramaphosa have in the NEC?' Political analyst Sanusha Naidu and Eyewitness News senior political analyst Tshidi Madia talks about the ANC NEC meeting. 10 May 2021 1:19 PM
Defiant Magashule throws down gauntlet as ANC NEC holds special meeting The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) will hold a special meeting from Saturday to Monday where it is expected to discuss C... 8 May 2021 9:47 AM
View all Politics
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 10 May 2021 8:06 PM
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant. 10 May 2021 7:27 PM
Clicks buys Pick n Pay Pharmacies The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Syd Vianello. 10 May 2021 6:31 PM
View all Business
Seth Rogen leaves fans confused after shaving off beard Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2021 9:17 AM
[WATCH] Packed balcony collapses during party leaving two people injured Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2021 9:03 AM
Why South Africa’s rand is so smoking hot right now The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 10 May 2021 6:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Afric... 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
View all Sport
Rosie Motene takes over the 702 playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 11 May 2021 11:55 AM
Seth Rogen leaves fans confused after shaving off beard Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2021 9:17 AM
[WATCH] Packed balcony collapses during party leaving two people injured Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2021 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 10 May 2021 8:06 PM
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant. 10 May 2021 7:27 PM
ANC vs ANC: 'It is the defeat of the Radical Economic Transformation crowd' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at Wits School of Economics And Business Science. 10 May 2021 6:53 PM
View all Opinion
Mandela funeral corruption case postponed to July

11 May 2021 2:24 PM
by Kevin Brandt
Tags:
Eastern Cape government
Buffalo City Metro Municipality
Sindiswa Gomba
Nelson Mandela funeral corruption
Phumlani Mkolo
Mzwandile Sokwali

The 12 suspects are accused of plotting to defraud the Buffalo City Municipality of R10 million during preparations for the funeral of late former President Nelson Mandela in the Eastern Cape.

CAPE TOWN - The case against the twelve accused in the Nelson Mandela funeral corruption case has been postponed to July.

They appeared at the East London Magistrates Court on Tuesday facing charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

It's expected that a pre-trial date will be set at the next court appearance.

Former Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba and her co-accused made a brief appearance in court on Tuesday morning.

They’re accused of plotting to defraud the Buffalo City Municipality of R10 million during preparations for the funeral of late former President Nelson Mandela in the Eastern Cape.

R5.9 million was already transferred to them before municipal manager, Andile Fani, blocked further payment.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Sipho Ngwema: "The matter is expected once they've done with the merit consultation to be transferred to the High Court for a trial."

The State's case is that African National Congress (ANC) regional secretary, Phumlani Mkolo, colluded with Mzwandile Sokwali from company Victory Ticket to submit inflated quotes for the transportation of mourners to various venues.

Sokwali has entered into a plea and sentence agreement with the State, after pleading guilty to fraud and money laundering in December 2014.

He was fined R100,000, with R50,000 suspended, and sentenced to five years imprisonment wholly suspended for five years.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Mandela funeral corruption case postponed to July




More from Local

Timing of SA's 3rd wave crucial: 'Early wave probably less severe than 2nd wave'

11 May 2021 6:56 PM

The Actuarial Society of SA sketches 3 possible Covid scenarios. Bruce Whitfield interviews Adam Lowe (Covid-19 Working Group).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Arms Deal Inquiry judges to face misconduct investigation

11 May 2021 5:24 PM

Investigative journalist Karyn Maughn says South Africa has never had a situation where judges have had to explain their conduct.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's a disgrace': Scopa rebukes De Lille for inaction over Beit Bridge fence

11 May 2021 3:10 PM

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that until proper action was taken, the fence would be a dark cloud hanging over Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille and the department.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How do we adapt to engage in fertility conversations?

11 May 2021 2:45 PM

Founder of Infertility Books Patience Luxomo says the conversations around infertility are almost non-existent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Poultry association puts plan in place to contain Avian influenza outbreak

11 May 2021 2:35 PM

Broiler organisation general manager Izaak Breytenbach says they have about 900 producers that produce daily data on mortality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa, like a python, has squeezed the life out of Ace Magashule - Basson

11 May 2021 11:48 AM

Eyewitness News editor-in-chief Mahlatse Mahlase says we can't write off Magashule, though some of his colleagues are embarrassed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IT IS A MIRACLE: Kgothatso Mdunana's family grateful for repatriation donations

11 May 2021 10:31 AM

Mdunana's father Pfarelo Mphaphuli says the fundraising has reached more than R500,000 and they are thankful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Technically the country is not in third wave yet - Dr Zweli Mkhize

11 May 2021 8:08 AM

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says they are concerned about the different Covid-19 variants as they don't know how they behave.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa records 1,129 new Covid-19 cases

11 May 2021 6:40 AM

The Health Department says 395,230 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We must collaborate on vaccines because no one is safe until everyone is safe'

10 May 2021 6:31 PM

United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng says high-income countries may set conditions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

