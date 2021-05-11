Arms Deal Inquiry judges to face misconduct investigation
It has been reported that the judges who presided over the R150 million Arms Deal Inquiry, which found no evidence of corruption in the multibillion-rand deal, are now facing an investigation for " incapacity and gross misconduct".
Investigative journalist Karyn Maughn explained that in 2011 former president Jacob Zuma had appointed judges Willie Seriti and Judge Hendrick Musi to investigate the arms deal which was initially supposed to take 2 years but instead took 4.
She went on to say Seriti ultimately released the report finding no evidence of corruption to which many nonprofit organisations have found not to be true.
We have never had a situation in the democratic of South Africa where judges will be asked to explain his/her conduct in relation to how a commission was conducted.Karyn Maughn- Investigative journalist
RELATED: NPA received a letter from Zuma's lawyers, but can't reveal what it says
The issue of judges now having to come before the JSC [Judicial Service Commission] to explain, for instance, why they chose to ignore 3.4 million pages of documentation of evidence relating to the arms deal, ignore criminal proceedings against Schabir Shaik, and others, I think, will be a pivotal development in terms of judicial accountability.Karyn Maughn- Investigative journalist
JSC secretary Sello Chiloane has confirmed that the service commission's conduct committee will hold a formal investigation into the complaint lodged against judges Willie Seriti and Judge Hendrick Musi by nonprofit organisations Open Secrets and Shadow World Investigations on 12th June.
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/black_judge.html
More from Local
Timing of SA's 3rd wave crucial: 'Early wave probably less severe than 2nd wave'
The Actuarial Society of SA sketches 3 possible Covid scenarios. Bruce Whitfield interviews Adam Lowe (Covid-19 Working Group).Read More
'It's a disgrace': Scopa rebukes De Lille for inaction over Beit Bridge fence
Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that until proper action was taken, the fence would be a dark cloud hanging over Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille and the department.Read More
How do we adapt to engage in fertility conversations?
Founder of Infertility Books Patience Luxomo says the conversations around infertility are almost non-existent.Read More
Poultry association puts plan in place to contain Avian influenza outbreak
Broiler organisation general manager Izaak Breytenbach says they have about 900 producers that produce daily data on mortality.Read More
Mandela funeral corruption case postponed to July
The 12 suspects are accused of plotting to defraud the Buffalo City Municipality of R10 million during preparations for the funeral of late former President Nelson Mandela in the Eastern Cape.Read More
Ramaphosa, like a python, has squeezed the life out of Ace Magashule - Basson
Eyewitness News editor-in-chief Mahlatse Mahlase says we can't write off Magashule, though some of his colleagues are embarrassed.Read More
IT IS A MIRACLE: Kgothatso Mdunana's family grateful for repatriation donations
Mdunana's father Pfarelo Mphaphuli says the fundraising has reached more than R500,000 and they are thankful.Read More
Technically the country is not in third wave yet - Dr Zweli Mkhize
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says they are concerned about the different Covid-19 variants as they don't know how they behave.Read More
South Africa records 1,129 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says 395,230 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
'We must collaborate on vaccines because no one is safe until everyone is safe'
United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng says high-income countries may set conditions.Read More