Arms Deal Inquiry judges to face misconduct investigation





It has been reported that the judges who presided over the R150 million Arms Deal Inquiry, which found no evidence of corruption in the multibillion-rand deal, are now facing an investigation for " incapacity and gross misconduct".

Investigative journalist Karyn Maughn explained that in 2011 former president Jacob Zuma had appointed judges Willie Seriti and Judge Hendrick Musi to investigate the arms deal which was initially supposed to take 2 years but instead took 4.

She went on to say Seriti ultimately released the report finding no evidence of corruption to which many nonprofit organisations have found not to be true.

We have never had a situation in the democratic of South Africa where judges will be asked to explain his/her conduct in relation to how a commission was conducted. Karyn Maughn- Investigative journalist

The issue of judges now having to come before the JSC [Judicial Service Commission] to explain, for instance, why they chose to ignore 3.4 million pages of documentation of evidence relating to the arms deal, ignore criminal proceedings against Schabir Shaik, and others, I think, will be a pivotal development in terms of judicial accountability. Karyn Maughn- Investigative journalist

JSC secretary Sello Chiloane has confirmed that the service commission's conduct committee will hold a formal investigation into the complaint lodged against judges Willie Seriti and Judge Hendrick Musi by nonprofit organisations Open Secrets and Shadow World Investigations on 12th June.

