Microchip shortage: From phones to cars, everything's about to cost more
Microchips have revolutionised our world and now they're in short supply.
It's affecting manufacturers of just about everything, from car makers to tech companies.
On The Money Show, Arthur Goldstuck (MD of World Wide Worx) explains why the supply chain for chip manufacturers is constrained globally at the moment.
The term 'supply chain' has suddenly become a common phrase for people who always thought that was just where you got your your latest fix. Now it's going to become your digital fix that you need from the supply chain!Arthur Goldstuck, MD - World Wide Worx
No-one expected the massive demand for computers during 2020 as everyone began to work from home... or at least information workers...Arthur Goldstuck, MD - World Wide Worx
They also didn't count on the fact that cutting down on production in the early stages of the pandemic - because of people not being able to work in factories - would have such a long-term knock-on effect.Arthur Goldstuck, MD - World Wide Worx
Goldstuck points out that in today's world every major appliance uses microchips.
In your kitchen, for example, this would include everything from a washing machine and oven down to a toaster.
This means that if you want to buy a new model of almost any one of these major appliances, you're going to be on a waiting list! The demand is going to be a little bit like we've seen for the PlayStation 5 where they simply cannot keep up... and as they bring a new supply to market it sells out instantly...Arthur Goldstuck, MD - World Wide Worx
Sony were in fact one of the great beneficiaries of the demand for home entertainment, but also one of the great victims for not looking after their supply chain at the beginning of the pandemic. They postponed their orders for chips, apparently... and when they realised the demand was going to be huge and they tried to get back in line, they couldn't.Arthur Goldstuck, MD - World Wide Worx
The shortage of supply across the board is going to result in higher prices, he predicts.
The result is massive constraints in supplying PlayStations to a very ready market and we're going to see that across all sectors.Arthur Goldstuck, MD - World Wide Worx
It's the same with Apple's iPhones which have also been constrained by the shortage of chips. The mobile phone sector will be the most heavily affected, but it's expected that revenues from mobile chips are going to grow something like 23% this year.Arthur Goldstuck, MD - World Wide Worx
Listen to the interview with Goldstuck below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Microchip shortage: From phones to cars, everything's about to cost more
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2020/03/12/07/27/microchips-4924170960720.jpg
More from Business
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign
'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Govt to table new pay offer as Fitch warns public sector wage freeze unlikely
Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments, Ninety One) as public wage negotiations take a new turn.Read More
Timing of SA's 3rd wave crucial: 'Early wave probably less severe than 2nd wave'
The Actuarial Society of SA sketches 3 possible Covid scenarios. Bruce Whitfield interviews Adam Lowe (Covid-19 Working Group).Read More
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman
Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong
Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant.Read More
ANC vs ANC: 'It is the defeat of the Radical Economic Transformation crowd'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at Wits School of Economics And Business Science.Read More
Clicks buys Pick n Pay Pharmacies
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Syd Vianello.Read More
Why South Africa’s rand is so smoking hot right now
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank.Read More
From Amazon to Google… Cape Town is rapidly turning into Africa’s tech central
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Harris, CEO at Wesgro.Read More
Parts of Soweto could face days without power after substation damaged - Eskom
Affected areas include Western Jabavu, Jabavu, Mofolo Central, Molapo and White City.Read More
More from World
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling
The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing.Read More
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now'
Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance).Read More
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed!
Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands.Read More
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now'
The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters).Read More
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems
Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen.Read More
Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50
Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger.Read More
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA
US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga.Read More
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands
If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange)Read More
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder
The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday.Read More
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’
The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Nagata said he was impressed by how they handled the situation.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign
'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Seth Rogen leaves fans confused after shaving off beard
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Packed balcony collapses during party leaving two people injured
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman
Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong
Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant.Read More
Why South Africa’s rand is so smoking hot right now
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank.Read More
Glass bridge collapses leaving tourist hanging for dear life
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[LISTEN] Understanding how pension plans work
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse explains the difference between a living annuity and a life annuity.Read More
What to consider if you want to leave money to your children
Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram.Read More
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling
The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing.Read More