[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Timing of SA's 3rd wave crucial: 'Early wave probably less severe than 2nd wave' The Actuarial Society of SA sketches 3 possible Covid scenarios. Bruce Whitfield interviews Adam Lowe (Covid-19 Working Group). 11 May 2021 6:56 PM
Arms Deal Inquiry judges to face misconduct investigation Investigative journalist Karyn Maughn says South Africa has never had a situation where judges have had to explain their conduct. 11 May 2021 5:24 PM
'It's a disgrace': Scopa rebukes De Lille for inaction over Beit Bridge fence Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that until proper action was taken, the fence would be a dark cloud hanging over Public Wo... 11 May 2021 3:10 PM
View all Local
Govt to table new pay offer as Fitch warns public sector wage freeze unlikely Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments, Ninety One) as public wage negotiations take a new turn. 11 May 2021 7:38 PM
ANC vs ANC: 'It is the defeat of the Radical Economic Transformation crowd' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at Wits School of Economics And Business Science. 10 May 2021 6:53 PM
'Question is: How much support does ANC president Ramaphosa have in the NEC?' Political analyst Sanusha Naidu and Eyewitness News senior political analyst Tshidi Madia talks about the ANC NEC meeting. 10 May 2021 1:19 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
Microchip shortage: From phones to cars, everything's about to cost more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews media analyst Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx). 11 May 2021 8:28 PM
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 10 May 2021 8:06 PM
View all Business
Seth Rogen leaves fans confused after shaving off beard Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2021 9:17 AM
[WATCH] Packed balcony collapses during party leaving two people injured Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2021 9:03 AM
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant. 10 May 2021 7:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Afric... 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
View all Sport
Rosie Motene takes over the 702 playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 11 May 2021 11:55 AM
Seth Rogen leaves fans confused after shaving off beard Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2021 9:17 AM
[WATCH] Packed balcony collapses during party leaving two people injured Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2021 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
Microchip shortage: From phones to cars, everything's about to cost more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews media analyst Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx). 11 May 2021 8:28 PM
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
View all World
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 10 May 2021 8:06 PM
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant. 10 May 2021 7:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign

11 May 2021 9:04 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Jose Mourinho
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
Sanlam
branding
heroes and zeros
Live with Confidence

'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice.

José Mourinho is known as one of the most successful managers in the history of professional football.

Now Sanlam is using Portugal's famous export as the face of its "Live with Confidence" campaign.

Fans will be able to connect with him for a one-on-one coaching session via "The Confidence Coach" on Facebook Messenger.

Mourinho leads Sanlam's line-up of influential voices who'll be giving tips through online conversations.

It's part of the financial services provider's new brand positioning.

"And who displays confidence better than Jose!" comments branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

That's why Rice awards Sanlam his advertising "Hero of the Week" award.

From initially finding the campaign underwhelming, the ad expert is now eating his words.

It's not so much a campaign. It's a new positioning... summarised in a slogan that says 'live with confidence'.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

What Sanlam have done is hire the services of a number of people, but the first one of out of the blocks is José Mourinho. Anyone who has had any involvement with watching football will know who he is.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

You must make sure that the values of the endorsed brand match the values of the endorser... and when you're talking about living with confidence, if ever there was an example of a man on this earth who demonstrates great self-confidence it has to be José Mourinho. And on top of that the production values are fantastic.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Watch Sanlam's "Live with Confidence" ad below:

Listen to Rice's ad critiques on The Money Show's "Heroes and Zeros" slot (Sanlam at 9:26):


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign




11 May 2021 9:04 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Jose Mourinho
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
Sanlam
branding
heroes and zeros
Live with Confidence

More from Business

Microchip shortage: From phones to cars, everything's about to cost more

11 May 2021 8:28 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews media analyst Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Govt to table new pay offer as Fitch warns public sector wage freeze unlikely

11 May 2021 7:38 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments, Ninety One) as public wage negotiations take a new turn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Timing of SA's 3rd wave crucial: 'Early wave probably less severe than 2nd wave'

11 May 2021 6:56 PM

The Actuarial Society of SA sketches 3 possible Covid scenarios. Bruce Whitfield interviews Adam Lowe (Covid-19 Working Group).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman

10 May 2021 8:06 PM

Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong

10 May 2021 7:27 PM

Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC vs ANC: 'It is the defeat of the Radical Economic Transformation crowd'

10 May 2021 6:53 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at Wits School of Economics And Business Science.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clicks buys Pick n Pay Pharmacies

10 May 2021 6:31 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Syd Vianello.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why South Africa’s rand is so smoking hot right now

10 May 2021 6:21 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From Amazon to Google… Cape Town is rapidly turning into Africa’s tech central

10 May 2021 5:06 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Harris, CEO at Wesgro.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parts of Soweto could face days without power after substation damaged - Eskom

7 May 2021 10:55 AM

Affected areas include Western Jabavu, Jabavu, Mofolo Central, Molapo and White City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman

10 May 2021 8:06 PM

Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong

10 May 2021 7:27 PM

Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC vs ANC: 'It is the defeat of the Radical Economic Transformation crowd'

10 May 2021 6:53 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at Wits School of Economics And Business Science.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why South Africa’s rand is so smoking hot right now

10 May 2021 6:21 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt

6 May 2021 8:17 PM

Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now'

6 May 2021 6:57 PM

Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service

6 May 2021 2:12 PM

"We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years

3 May 2021 7:39 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open?

3 May 2021 7:30 PM

Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months

3 May 2021 7:20 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John van Tubbergh (Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri at RMB).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Microchip shortage: From phones to cars, everything's about to cost more

11 May 2021 8:28 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews media analyst Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Seth Rogen leaves fans confused after shaving off beard

11 May 2021 9:17 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Packed balcony collapses during party leaving two people injured

11 May 2021 9:03 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman

10 May 2021 8:06 PM

Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong

10 May 2021 7:27 PM

Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why South Africa’s rand is so smoking hot right now

10 May 2021 6:21 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Glass bridge collapses leaving tourist hanging for dear life

10 May 2021 9:00 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Understanding how pension plans work

9 May 2021 2:34 PM

Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse explains the difference between a living annuity and a life annuity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What to consider if you want to leave money to your children

6 May 2021 8:57 PM

Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling

6 May 2021 8:30 PM

The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Timing of SA's 3rd wave crucial: 'Early wave probably less severe than 2nd wave'

Business Local

IT IS A MIRACLE: Kgothatso Mdunana's family grateful for repatriation donations

Local

Arms Deal Inquiry judges to face misconduct investigation

Local

EWN Highlights

Man City crowned Premier League champions after Man Utd loss

11 May 2021 8:59 PM

ANC's Duarte reveals most of the threats she received were racist and sexist

11 May 2021 8:29 PM

Mkhize: Special vaccine arrangements being made for elderly who are not mobile

11 May 2021 7:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA