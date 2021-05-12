Streaming issues? Report here
WATCH: Amateur photographer trips, misses picture-perfect proposal moment

12 May 2021 8:28 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Beach
Photographer
'Whats Gone Viral'
proposal

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Mom uses own doorbell to invite son for taco night goes viral

A beautiful marriage proposal not captured because the photographer tripped over rocks on the beach.

The footage from the photographer's view and a secondary camera has gone viral and tweeps say it's better to hire a professional photographer for such occasions.

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




