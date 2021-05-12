WATCH: Mom uses own doorbell to invite son for taco night goes viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Amateur photographer trips, misses picture-perfect proposal moment
Anyone for tacos?
A mother left her son a message on her ring doorbell inviting him over for tacos because he was not answering his phone. The son usually checks the doorbell alerts to make sure the mother is okay.
Watch the video below:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_34848486_lisbon-portugal-august-3-2014-photo-of-youtube-homepage-on-a-monitor-screen-through-a-magnifying-gla.html
More from Lifestyle
WATCH: Amateur photographer trips, misses picture-perfect proposal moment
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign
'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Microchip shortage: From phones to cars, everything's about to cost more
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews media analyst Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx).Read More
Seth Rogen leaves fans confused after shaving off beard
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Packed balcony collapses during party leaving two people injured
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman
Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong
Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant.Read More
Why South Africa’s rand is so smoking hot right now
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank.Read More
Glass bridge collapses leaving tourist hanging for dear life
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[LISTEN] Understanding how pension plans work
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse explains the difference between a living annuity and a life annuity.Read More
More from Entertainment
WATCH: Amateur photographer trips, misses picture-perfect proposal moment
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Rosie Motene takes over the 702 playlist
702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.Read More
Seth Rogen leaves fans confused after shaving off beard
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Packed balcony collapses during party leaving two people injured
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Seagull waking family daily at 5am has people feeling sorry for them
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
MultiChoice's streaming service Showmax invests in African content
Independent TV critic Thinus Ferreira gives details as to why Showmax has decided to produce its own content like Netflix.Read More
We have gone back to how we used to do music 20 years ago - Watershed
Band member and founder Craig Hinds says they want to create a little of a buzz before releasing the music to the public.Read More
Outkast: Hey Ya! 'The saddest song ever written'
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Emotional 85-year-old man listens to a cassette of his mother singing
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] 'Worst shape of my life' - Will Smith reveals lockdown body
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More