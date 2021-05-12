WATCH: Mom uses own doorbell to invite son for taco night goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

Anyone for tacos?

A mother left her son a message on her ring doorbell inviting him over for tacos because he was not answering his phone. The son usually checks the doorbell alerts to make sure the mother is okay.

