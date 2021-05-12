Streaming issues? Report here
South Africa records 1,548 new Covid-19 cases

12 May 2021 6:34 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Department of Health
#Covid19
Covid-19 vaccines

The Health Department says 414,372 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.

The Health Department says it has recorded 1,548 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,599,272.

Seventy-one more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 54,896 since the beginning of the pandemic.

RELATED: **South Africa records 1,778 new Covid-19 infections**

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1,519,258 people have recuperated from the virus.

On the vaccine front, 414,372 healthcare workers have received the jab.




