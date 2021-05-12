South Africa records 1,548 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says it has recorded 1,548 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,599,272.
Seventy-one more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 54,896 since the beginning of the pandemic.
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1,519,258 people have recuperated from the virus.
On the vaccine front, 414,372 healthcare workers have received the jab.
