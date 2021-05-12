Healing from a cheating parent
Many may argue that infidelity plays a huge role in some of the reasons couples divorce but when a couple chooses to stay together, they are often faced with the difficult task of forgiving the hurt, embarrassment, and anger their partners had put them through.
Clement posed a question on _The Healing Hour _as to how infidelity had affected their children or childhood.
Listeners shared their grievances of how their children witnessing their partners cheat had affected them psychologically.
My husband was abusive on top of all of that he was a serial cheater. He cheated on me with my neighbour and he would pick her up with my kids in the car when they were still in primary school. This affected my son and the most frustrating thing about all of this is that I have to deal with these demons alone.Lerato - Caller
My 11-year-old son broke the news to me that my wife had a boyfriend, this broke me. We are now divorced.Thabo - Caller
RELATED: Is the television show Uyajola 9/9 perpetuating stereotypes on black love?
Another listener by the name of Jayne shares how her mother's infidelity towards her father and other partners affected her to the point of her one day following her footsteps.
Unfortunately, my mother was unfaithful towards my father and I used to lie for her and this continued until I moved out of the house. I knew it was wrong but I felt I was obligated to lie for her.Jayne - Caller
Listen below for the full interview ...
