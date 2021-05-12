Zondo hears of how Dlodlo ignored employment procedures at SSA
JOHANNESBURG - Inspector general of intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe on Wednesday said State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo ignored employment regulations along with the director general's refusal to recommend appointments.
Instead, the minister promoted 26 managers at the State Security Agency.
Dintwe said in addition, the agency had 40 operatives who were employed without any criteria and were now disgruntled that they were not placed in positions they were promised.
He has told the Zondo commission that it was normal practice for the agency to recruit cadets from universities and high schools and to offer them bursaries with the objective of employing them.
But he said the arrangement was abused by politically connected people with nepotism creeping in.
Dintwe said ministers and officials ran their own recruitment and appointments so each one had agents loyal to them.
He's made an example of former Minister Ronnie Kasrils who disowned cadets that appeared to have been appointed by someone else.
He's also mentioned Dlodlo's recent approval: “In the latter example, the acting DG refused to recommend but the minister went ahead and approved the appointment. As I am talking to you, those people are in those positions. That’s about 26 managers. They are yet to get their first salaries.”
Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Zondo hears of how Dlodlo ignored employment procedures at SSA
More from Politics
Govt to table new pay offer as Fitch warns public sector wage freeze unlikely
Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments, Ninety One) as public wage negotiations take a new turn.Read More
'It's a disgrace': Scopa rebukes De Lille for inaction over Beit Bridge fence
Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that until proper action was taken, the fence would be a dark cloud hanging over Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille and the department.Read More
ANC vs ANC: 'It is the defeat of the Radical Economic Transformation crowd'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at Wits School of Economics And Business Science.Read More
'Question is: How much support does ANC president Ramaphosa have in the NEC?'
Political analyst Sanusha Naidu and Eyewitness News senior political analyst Tshidi Madia talks about the ANC NEC meeting.Read More
Defiant Magashule throws down gauntlet as ANC NEC holds special meeting
The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) will hold a special meeting from Saturday to Monday where it is expected to discuss COVID-19 and vaccines, the upcoming local government elections, the integrity commission’s reports and the controversial step aside resolution.Read More
DA politician Solly Msimanga injured in a brawl
A video showing a bleeding Solly Msimanga has now made its way to social medial platforms..Read More
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt
Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money ShowRead More
Ace Magashule is suspended, Cyril Ramaphosa is not suspended - Pule Mabe
African National Congress spokesperson Pule Mabe says no one in the governing party can act on their individual accord.Read More
ANC's Ramaphosa says Magashule suspension letter left him 'shocked and dismayed'
Ramaphosa, who addressed the party’s caucus on Thursday morning, said that he received the letter of suspension from Magashule on Wednesday night.Read More
Pandor: All corrupt ANC officials must go to jail
ANC NEC member Naledi Pandor was responding to the suspension of Ace Magashule during an interview with CNN. She said that President Cyril Ramaphosa is trying to address the 'absence of ethics and integrity' in the country.Read More
More from Local
Denosa seeks more support as union celebrates the International Nurses Day
Spokesperson Sibongiseni Delihlazo says some of the nurses have resigned without other offers because of depression.Read More
'Government has been soft-peddling the taxi industry for years'
DA shadow minister of finance Geordin Hill-Lewis says Sars should have collected more than R5-million in tax returns from taxis.Read More
Sassa says it’s working on resolving delayed payment in COVID grants
This is for grants that were supposed to be paid out over the past few months.Read More
Don't miss the ‘702 Listens’ feedback webinar
702 is hosting a webinar reporting back on the ‘702 Listens’ listenership survey at 12 noon on Wednesday 19 May.Read More
Healing from a cheating parent
Clement Manyathela finds out on 'The Healing Hour' how cheating affects children in the long term.Read More
South Africa records 1,548 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says 414,372 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
Timing of SA's 3rd wave crucial: 'Early wave probably less severe than 2nd wave'
The Actuarial Society of SA sketches 3 possible Covid scenarios. Bruce Whitfield interviews Adam Lowe (Covid-19 Working Group).Read More
Arms Deal Inquiry judges to face misconduct investigation
Investigative journalist Karyn Maughn says South Africa has never had a situation where judges have had to explain their conduct.Read More
'It's a disgrace': Scopa rebukes De Lille for inaction over Beit Bridge fence
Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that until proper action was taken, the fence would be a dark cloud hanging over Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille and the department.Read More
How do we adapt to engage in fertility conversations?
Founder of Infertility Books Patience Luxomo says the conversations around infertility are almost non-existent.Read More