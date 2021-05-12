



JOHANNESBURG - Inspector general of intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe on Wednesday said State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo ignored employment regulations along with the director general's refusal to recommend appointments.

Instead, the minister promoted 26 managers at the State Security Agency.

Dintwe said in addition, the agency had 40 operatives who were employed without any criteria and were now disgruntled that they were not placed in positions they were promised.

He has told the Zondo commission that it was normal practice for the agency to recruit cadets from universities and high schools and to offer them bursaries with the objective of employing them.

But he said the arrangement was abused by politically connected people with nepotism creeping in.

Dintwe said ministers and officials ran their own recruitment and appointments so each one had agents loyal to them.

He's made an example of former Minister Ronnie Kasrils who disowned cadets that appeared to have been appointed by someone else.

He's also mentioned Dlodlo's recent approval: “In the latter example, the acting DG refused to recommend but the minister went ahead and approved the appointment. As I am talking to you, those people are in those positions. That’s about 26 managers. They are yet to get their first salaries.”

This article first appeared on EWN : Zondo hears of how Dlodlo ignored employment procedures at SSA