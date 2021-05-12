Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Denosa seeks more support as union celebrates the International Nurses Day Spokesperson Sibongiseni Delihlazo says some of the nurses have resigned without other offers because of depression. 12 May 2021 1:43 PM
'Government has been soft-peddling the taxi industry for years' DA shadow minister of finance Geordin Hill-Lewis says Sars should have collected more than R5-million in tax returns from taxis. 12 May 2021 1:41 PM
Sassa says it’s working on resolving delayed payment in COVID grants This is for grants that were supposed to be paid out over the past few months. 12 May 2021 12:38 PM
View all Local
Zondo hears of how Dlodlo ignored employment procedures at SSA Instead, State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo promoted 26 managers at the State Security Agency. 12 May 2021 12:03 PM
Govt to table new pay offer as Fitch warns public sector wage freeze unlikely Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments, Ninety One) as public wage negotiations take a new turn. 11 May 2021 7:38 PM
'It's a disgrace': Scopa rebukes De Lille for inaction over Beit Bridge fence Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that until proper action was taken, the fence would be a dark cloud hanging over Public Wo... 11 May 2021 3:10 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
Microchip shortage: From phones to cars, everything's about to cost more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews media analyst Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx). 11 May 2021 8:28 PM
Timing of SA's 3rd wave crucial: 'Early wave probably less severe than 2nd wave' The Actuarial Society of SA sketches 3 possible Covid scenarios. Bruce Whitfield interviews Adam Lowe (Covid-19 Working Group). 11 May 2021 6:56 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Mom uses own doorbell to invite son for taco night goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 May 2021 8:32 AM
WATCH: Amateur photographer trips, misses picture-perfect proposal moment Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 May 2021 8:28 AM
Seth Rogen leaves fans confused after shaving off beard Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2021 9:17 AM
View all Lifestyle
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Afric... 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Mom uses own doorbell to invite son for taco night goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 May 2021 8:32 AM
WATCH: Amateur photographer trips, misses picture-perfect proposal moment Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 May 2021 8:28 AM
Rosie Motene takes over the 702 playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 11 May 2021 11:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Microchip shortage: From phones to cars, everything's about to cost more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews media analyst Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx). 11 May 2021 8:28 PM
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
View all World
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 10 May 2021 8:06 PM
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant. 10 May 2021 7:27 PM
View all Opinion
Local

Zondo hears of how Dlodlo ignored employment procedures at SSA

12 May 2021 12:03 PM
by Nthakoana Ngatane
Tags:
State Security Agency
Ayanda Dlodlo
Setlhomamaru Dintwe
zondo inquiry

Instead, State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo promoted 26 managers at the State Security Agency.

JOHANNESBURG - Inspector general of intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe on Wednesday said State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo ignored employment regulations along with the director general's refusal to recommend appointments.

Instead, the minister promoted 26 managers at the State Security Agency.

Dintwe said in addition, the agency had 40 operatives who were employed without any criteria and were now disgruntled that they were not placed in positions they were promised.

He has told the Zondo commission that it was normal practice for the agency to recruit cadets from universities and high schools and to offer them bursaries with the objective of employing them.

But he said the arrangement was abused by politically connected people with nepotism creeping in.

Dintwe said ministers and officials ran their own recruitment and appointments so each one had agents loyal to them.

He's made an example of former Minister Ronnie Kasrils who disowned cadets that appeared to have been appointed by someone else.

He's also mentioned Dlodlo's recent approval: “In the latter example, the acting DG refused to recommend but the minister went ahead and approved the appointment. As I am talking to you, those people are in those positions. That’s about 26 managers. They are yet to get their first salaries.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Zondo hears of how Dlodlo ignored employment procedures at SSA




