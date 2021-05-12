Sassa says it’s working on resolving delayed payment in COVID grants
CAPE TOWN - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) on Tuesday said it was working on resolving the delay in payments of the special COVID-19 Distress Grants.
This is for grants that were supposed to be paid out over the past few months.
The Black Sash has slammed the agency for failing to pay beneficiaries on time.
Sassa has apologised to unpaid clients and assured them that payments would be made.
Black Sash said it was the second time in recent weeks that the agency had apologised for payment delays.
The group's Esley Philander said: “Sassa must intervene decisively. The grants’ termination and suspension of payments aggravate the current humanitarian crisis.”
And while Sassa indicated that people will be paid, Philander said there was no indication when this would happen or how people would be paid.
The organisation is also calling on government to reinstate the COVID-19 SRD grant as it came to an end last month.
Philander said a COVID-19 third wave was becoming a reality since infections were increasing.
And added to this, food prices and the cost of living continue to skyrocket, and thousands are unemployed.
