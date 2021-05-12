Denosa seeks more support as union celebrates the International Nurses Day





The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) hosts an event today to celebrate International Nurses Day.

COVID-19 has highlighted the enormous role played by nurses.

Spokesperson Sibongiseni Delihlazo has more.

The healthcare workers, nurses mostly, have been demoralised since we've been facing Covid. It is a day of mixed feelings for them, some do not see the need to celebrate just because of how they feel. They feel that as a country we have let them down, particularly the government. Sibongiseni Delihlazo, Spokesperson - Denosa

There was not enough support to ensure that they do their work well and to the best of their ability by supporting them and giving them resources to work with, human resource because many of them are crying because the load is just too much. Sibongiseni Delihlazo, Spokesperson - Denosa

The second wave was worse, most devastating. We saw a high number of admissions, not only that but also a high number of deaths of patients and this has taken a toll on them. Some of them have resigned, not because of any other employment but because of depression, they have had enough. Sibongiseni Delihlazo, Spokesperson - Denosa

We can do a lot to support them. We must celebrate our healthcare workers, they have saved this country and the role that they have played is very important for the survival of the citizens. Sibongiseni Delihlazo, Spokesperson - Denosa

