Denosa seeks more support as union celebrates the International Nurses Day
The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) hosts an event today to celebrate International Nurses Day.
COVID-19 has highlighted the enormous role played by nurses.
Spokesperson Sibongiseni Delihlazo has more.
The healthcare workers, nurses mostly, have been demoralised since we've been facing Covid. It is a day of mixed feelings for them, some do not see the need to celebrate just because of how they feel. They feel that as a country we have let them down, particularly the government.Sibongiseni Delihlazo, Spokesperson - Denosa
There was not enough support to ensure that they do their work well and to the best of their ability by supporting them and giving them resources to work with, human resource because many of them are crying because the load is just too much.Sibongiseni Delihlazo, Spokesperson - Denosa
The second wave was worse, most devastating. We saw a high number of admissions, not only that but also a high number of deaths of patients and this has taken a toll on them. Some of them have resigned, not because of any other employment but because of depression, they have had enough.Sibongiseni Delihlazo, Spokesperson - Denosa
We can do a lot to support them. We must celebrate our healthcare workers, they have saved this country and the role that they have played is very important for the survival of the citizens.Sibongiseni Delihlazo, Spokesperson - Denosa
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Local
'Government has been soft-peddling the taxi industry for years'
DA shadow minister of finance Geordin Hill-Lewis says Sars should have collected more than R5-million in tax returns from taxis.Read More
Sassa says it’s working on resolving delayed payment in COVID grants
This is for grants that were supposed to be paid out over the past few months.Read More
Don't miss the ‘702 Listens’ feedback webinar
702 is hosting a webinar reporting back on the ‘702 Listens’ listenership survey at 12 noon on Wednesday 19 May.Read More
Zondo hears of how Dlodlo ignored employment procedures at SSA
Instead, State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo promoted 26 managers at the State Security Agency.Read More
Healing from a cheating parent
Clement Manyathela finds out on 'The Healing Hour' how cheating affects children in the long term.Read More
South Africa records 1,548 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says 414,372 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
Timing of SA's 3rd wave crucial: 'Early wave probably less severe than 2nd wave'
The Actuarial Society of SA sketches 3 possible Covid scenarios. Bruce Whitfield interviews Adam Lowe (Covid-19 Working Group).Read More
Arms Deal Inquiry judges to face misconduct investigation
Investigative journalist Karyn Maughn says South Africa has never had a situation where judges have had to explain their conduct.Read More
'It's a disgrace': Scopa rebukes De Lille for inaction over Beit Bridge fence
Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that until proper action was taken, the fence would be a dark cloud hanging over Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille and the department.Read More
How do we adapt to engage in fertility conversations?
Founder of Infertility Books Patience Luxomo says the conversations around infertility are almost non-existent.Read More