'Government has been soft-peddling the taxi industry for years'
Finance minister Tito Mboweni has revealed that the South African Revenue Services (Sars) collected about R5-million in corporate income tax from taxi operators.
Answering a written Parliamentary question, Mboweni says Sars will focus on the taxi industry in the coming financial year.
Democratic Alliance shadow minister of finance Geordin Hill-Lewis tells Mandy Wiener that it's shocking that so little money was collected from the taxi industry.
The government has been soft-peddling the taxi industry for years. It is a cash dominated industry so it's head to account for all the money, that is a challenge.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Shadow minister of finance - Democratic Alliance
There has been some soft-peddling and that needs to end especially if you will have the taxi industry asking for big bailouts and subsidies.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Shadow minister of finance - Democratic Alliance
