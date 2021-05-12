



Finance minister Tito Mboweni has revealed that the South African Revenue Services (Sars) collected about R5-million in corporate income tax from taxi operators.

Answering a written Parliamentary question, Mboweni says Sars will focus on the taxi industry in the coming financial year.

Democratic Alliance shadow minister of finance Geordin Hill-Lewis tells Mandy Wiener that it's shocking that so little money was collected from the taxi industry.

The government has been soft-peddling the taxi industry for years. It is a cash dominated industry so it's head to account for all the money, that is a challenge. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Shadow minister of finance - Democratic Alliance

There has been some soft-peddling and that needs to end especially if you will have the taxi industry asking for big bailouts and subsidies. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Shadow minister of finance - Democratic Alliance

