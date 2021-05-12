The pandemic has shown the value of nurses in the healthcare system - Dr Nyoni
International Nurses Day, which is celebrated around the world on 12 May, celebrates the contribution of nurses to the healthcare of individuals, societies, and communities.
According to senior researcher and lecturer in the School of Nursing at the University of Free State, Dr Champion Nyoni, the contribution of nurses during the pandemic cannot be overstated, and it is essential that such contributions are brought to light and that all nurses and nursing-related staff be appreciated.
I think the future of nursing is bright because we have clearly seen how nurses contribute to the health care system, especially if you look at how they have been involved with the testing, screening, tracking, and treating of COVID-19 patients. Now they will be leading the rollout of the vaccination program not only in South Africa but throughout the world.Dr Champion Nyoni, Senior researcher and lecturer - School of Nursing at the University of Free State
Nyoni went on to compliment the interpersonal relationships that most nurses have to build with patients on a daily basis, saying it is one of the key fundamentals that separate the profession from others.
The truth is that nurses are also tired, they have gone through the most both as practitioners and patients as some nurses did contract COVID in their line of duty but one thing that has kept them moving is mental resilience and how they worked as a team and the support that had for each other.Dr Champion Nyoni, Senior researcher and lecturer - School of Nursing at the University of Free State
This year's sub-theme for International Nursing Day is A Vision for Future Healthcare.
