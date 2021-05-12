Veteran actors in a bid to save one of SA's prominent arts festivals
Hilton Arts Festival, which is known for presenting theatre, music, dance, and fine arts for 30 years in KwaZulu-Natal, is appealing to the public to save the festival by donating.
The festival-like many other businesses have not been able to stay afloat due to the pandemic.
Popular actors and performers such as Dr John Kani, Fiona Ramsay, Greig Coetzee, Nthati Moshesh, and Gcina Mhlope have joined hands in creating a campaign where the public can contribute any amount no matter how big or small, to help keep the event afloat.
Sue, came up with this idea based on the corporate sponsorship having dwindled and not being able to place money on the festival.Fiona Ramsay, Actress
Ramsey says they have done a promotional video called #HopeforHiltonFest where people can click on the campaign and raise any amount of money they have.
I have been attending this event since the beginning, it’s a really amazing established festival.Fiona Ramsay, Actress
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_64140397_empty-theater-stage-curtain-with-dramatic-lights.html?term=theatre&vti=ny5u2eenkt4b3nxyny-1-15
More from Local
The pandemic has shown the value of nurses in the healthcare system - Dr Nyoni
University of the Free State senior researcher and lecturer Dr Champion Nyoni believes the future of nursing is bright.Read More
Denosa seeks more support as union celebrates the International Nurses Day
Spokesperson Sibongiseni Delihlazo says some of the nurses have resigned without other offers because of depression.Read More
'Government has been soft-peddling the taxi industry for years'
DA shadow minister of finance Geordin Hill-Lewis says Sars should have collected more than R5-million in tax returns from taxis.Read More
Sassa says it’s working on resolving delayed payment in COVID grants
This is for grants that were supposed to be paid out over the past few months.Read More
Don't miss the ‘702 Listens’ feedback webinar
702 is hosting a webinar reporting back on the ‘702 Listens’ listenership survey at 12 noon on Wednesday 19 May.Read More
Zondo hears of how Dlodlo ignored employment procedures at SSA
Instead, State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo promoted 26 managers at the State Security Agency.Read More
Healing from a cheating parent
Clement Manyathela finds out on 'The Healing Hour' how cheating affects children in the long term.Read More
South Africa records 1,548 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says 414,372 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
Timing of SA's 3rd wave crucial: 'Early wave probably less severe than 2nd wave'
The Actuarial Society of SA sketches 3 possible Covid scenarios. Bruce Whitfield interviews Adam Lowe (Covid-19 Working Group).Read More
Arms Deal Inquiry judges to face misconduct investigation
Investigative journalist Karyn Maughn says South Africa has never had a situation where judges have had to explain their conduct.Read More