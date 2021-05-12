Veteran actors in a bid to save one of SA's prominent arts festivals





Hilton Arts Festival, which is known for presenting theatre, music, dance, and fine arts for 30 years in KwaZulu-Natal, is appealing to the public to save the festival by donating.

The festival-like many other businesses have not been able to stay afloat due to the pandemic.

Popular actors and performers such as Dr John Kani, Fiona Ramsay, Greig Coetzee, Nthati Moshesh, and Gcina Mhlope have joined hands in creating a campaign where the public can contribute any amount no matter how big or small, to help keep the event afloat.

Sue, came up with this idea based on the corporate sponsorship having dwindled and not being able to place money on the festival. Fiona Ramsay, Actress

Ramsey says they have done a promotional video called #HopeforHiltonFest where people can click on the campaign and raise any amount of money they have.

I have been attending this event since the beginning, it’s a really amazing established festival. Fiona Ramsay, Actress

Listen below for the full interview...