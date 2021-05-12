Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:08
[PRE-RECORD] CART NL42 (04 ' 45") All you need to know on Naspers plans for Prosus 45.% share swap
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Basil Sgourdos - CFO at Naspers
Today at 18:09
Can SA afford stricter lockdown as Covid -19 third wave hits SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:41
Transaction Capital Annual results - All three divisions are near or have returned to pre-pandemic growth rates
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Hurwitz - CEO at Transaction Capital
Today at 18:48
SA Online Retail leaps to R30-billion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bryan Turner - Data analyst at World Wide Worx
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - ESG Investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
CART NL41 (09' 06") Consumer Ninja - Ombudsman for Banking Services - Annual Report
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Ross McCulloch, co-founder of Jack Black
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ross McCulloch - Founder at Jack Black
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Veteran actors in a bid to save one of SA's prominent arts festivals

12 May 2021 5:04 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
arts festival
Hilton Arts Festival

Top actors and performers have joined hands to save the Hilton Arts Festival.

Hilton Arts Festival, which is known for presenting theatre, music, dance, and fine arts for 30 years in KwaZulu-Natal, is appealing to the public to save the festival by donating.

The festival-like many other businesses have not been able to stay afloat due to the pandemic.

Popular actors and performers such as Dr John Kani, Fiona Ramsay, Greig Coetzee, Nthati Moshesh, and Gcina Mhlope have joined hands in creating a campaign where the public can contribute any amount no matter how big or small, to help keep the event afloat.

Sue, came up with this idea based on the corporate sponsorship having dwindled and not being able to place money on the festival.

Fiona Ramsay, Actress

Fiona Ramsay, Actress

Ramsey says they have done a promotional video called #HopeforHiltonFest where people can click on the campaign and raise any amount of money they have.

I have been attending this event since the beginning, it’s a really amazing established festival.

Fiona Ramsay, Actress

Listen below for the full interview...




