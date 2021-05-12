Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all'
Dutch-listed Prosus has announced its intention to make a voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45.4% of shares in Naspers, which is its parent company.
Global internet group Naspers dominates the JSE.
Amsterdam-based Prosus was created to try and realise the value of the massive investment Naspers has in Tencent in China.
Now Prosus is buying up shares in its parent company.
RELATED: Naspers-owned Prosus (owner of Tencent) starts JSE's largest share buyback ever
Naspers shareholders will be offered (new) shares in Prosus in return for their Naspers shares.
"Prosus intends to acquire 45.4% of the issued Naspers N Ordinary Shares in exchange for newly issued Prosus Ordinary Shares N, which would take its overall interest in Naspers to 49.5%, given the Naspers shares Prosus already owns."
Naspers will remain domiciled in South Africa as the JSE’s largest listed company and retains control of Prosus.
It's a convoluted deal says Bruce Whitfield.
He gets more detail from Basil Sgourdos, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of both Naspers and Prosus.
At its core, the transaction is actually quite simple, says Sgourdos.
It's aimed at trying to solve a very unique and particular problem for Naspers. That is - today it makes up 23% of the JSE...Basil Sgourdos, Group CFO - Naspers
So, every time the Naspers market cap goes up, more South African funds have to sell down because it pushes them above their prudential limits. That's what we're trying to fix here.Basil Sgourdos, Group CFO - Naspers
What's on offer is quite straightforward Sgourdos insists.
"We offer Naspers shareholders the opportunity to swop their higher discount Naspers shares for lower discount Prosus shares."
This unlocks immediate value on the day he says.
But, more importantly, it allows future value creation to accrue in greater proportion because Prosus trades at a lower discount.Basil Sgourdos, Group CFO - Naspers
Naspers will still remain South Africa's largest company on the JSE and still be in full control of Prosus... which represents the offshore investments.Basil Sgourdos, Group CFO - Naspers
The transaction only closes in the third quarter and then plays out from there.Basil Sgourdos, Group CFO - Naspers
Listen to the detailed discussion of the implications of the share deal:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all'
More from Business
Online shopping boom: SA sales more than double in two years to R30 billion
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews data analyst Bryan Turner from World Wide Worx about their new study.Read More
Complaints against SA's major banks jump in 2020, only Absa improves
FNB is South Africa's most complained about bank according to the Ombud for Banking Services' annual report.Read More
Three letters that are impacting the world of investments - ESG
You may not think capitalism would place an emphasis on the environment or people, but this form of it doesRead More
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave
News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits.Read More
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign
'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Microchip shortage: From phones to cars, everything's about to cost more
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews media analyst Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx).Read More
Govt to table new pay offer as Fitch warns public sector wage freeze unlikely
Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments, Ninety One) as public wage negotiations take a new turn.Read More
Timing of SA's 3rd wave crucial: 'Early wave probably less severe than 2nd wave'
The Actuarial Society of SA sketches 3 possible Covid scenarios. Bruce Whitfield interviews Adam Lowe (Covid-19 Working Group).Read More
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman
Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong
Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant.Read More
More from World
Microchip shortage: From phones to cars, everything's about to cost more
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews media analyst Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx).Read More
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling
The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing.Read More
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now'
Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance).Read More
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed!
Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands.Read More
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now'
The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters).Read More
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems
Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen.Read More
Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50
Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger.Read More
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA
US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga.Read More
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands
If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange)Read More
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder
The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday.Read More