Online shopping boom: SA sales more than double in two years to R30 billion

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews data analyst Bryan Turner from World Wide Worx about their new study.

Covid-19 has provided enormous impetus to the switch to online shopping.

Online sales in South Africa have more than doubled since 2018 to reach R30.2 billion in 2020.

That's according to a study conducted by World Wide Worx.

It says the numbers represents total growth of 66% for online retail in the country.

“While equivalent growth cannot be expected for 2021, it can be stated fairly confidently that it will exceed the 30% growth of 2019, when expansion was organic...” says MD Arthur Goldstuck.

ecommerce, online shopping. Image: pixabay.com

Bruce Whitfield interviews Bryan Turner, data analyst at World Wide Worx.

Mall crawling did pick up when the lockdowns lifted, but online shopping has become a learnt behaviour in the lockdown context.

Bryan Turner, Data analyst - World Wide Worx

When we looked at our 2018 data it was generally almost known that the older consumers - 45 and above - weren't going to be shopping online...

Bryan Turner, Data analyst - World Wide Worx

... but this year they are far more likely to do so, and in some cases are as likely to shop online as the younger consumers.

Bryan Turner, Data analyst - World Wide Worx

Is it then surprising that online didn't make up a higher percentage of total retail shopping?

That is largely a function of bank readiness says Turner.

Banks like to say that they are ready to get their customers on to the platform, but the fact of the matter is many consumers either don't have the money to shop online or don't have the right card.

Bryan Turner, Data analyst - World Wide Worx

There are many cards in circulation that just aren't enabled for online purchases and that's a huge prohibitive factor in getting South Africans shopping online.

Bryan Turner, Data analyst - World Wide Worx

The numbers do reflect, however, that the larger retailers are getting better with their online offering says Turner.

And, according to World Wide Worx's projections, we'll see steady online growth throughout this year and next year.

For more insights from Turner, take a listen:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Online shopping boom: SA sales more than double in two years to R30 billion




