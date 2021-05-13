South Africa records 2,759 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says it has recorded 2,759 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,602,031.
Seventy-two more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 54,968 since the beginning of the pandemic.
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1,519,734 people have recuperated from the virus.
On the vaccine front, 430,730 healthcare workers have received the jab.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 12 May.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 12, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/XJJFUsRpPO
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 602 031 the total number of deaths is 54 968 the total number of recoveries is 1 519 734 and the total number of vaccines administered is 430 730. pic.twitter.com/riDOYimUM0— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 12, 2021
