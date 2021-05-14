WATCH: Boston journalist finds stolen dog while reporting on the case
While covering a story about a stolen dog, reporter Juliana Mazza spotted the very same dog with the man who stole it and kept the camera rolling.
After inspecting the dog, Mazza immediately called the police and it was returned to its rightful owner.
The 13-year-old German Short Haired Pointer was stolen from his owner's car on 7 May.
Today I was on the job looking into a stolen dog in #Cambridge. I NEVER could’ve imagined that my photog & I would be the ones to actually FIND him! Happy to report we stopped the suspect (whose been arrested) & helped get #Titus back to his dog dad❤️ AND IT’S ALL ON CAMERA ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ICj5viviRg— Juliana Mazza (@julianamazzatv) May 8, 2021
