27 phrases middle-aged people say according to millennials go viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: WATCH: Mom uses own doorbell to invite son for taco night goes viral

What are some phrases you say that make you realise you might be getting old?

Reddit user _naxxfish _posed the question ‘Millennials: What was the most middle-aged thing you caught yourself saying recently?’ and the answers have gone viral.

Check them out here

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: