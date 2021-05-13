'SA condemns actions of Israeli security forces against Palestine civilians'

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 13:48
Saftas to air in simulcast
Guests
Guests
Makhosazana Khanyile
Nomsa Philiso – Channel Director or Local Entertainment at M-Net
Pat van Heerden – Channel Head SABC3 Bouquet
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows - Don't let your insurance policies lapse
Guests
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Zarah - Caller
Today at 15:50
[FEATURE] Property Feature: FLISP
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jabulani Fakazi, National Housing Finance Corporation
Today at 16:40
[FEATURE] #PromisesPromises: Kinnear's protection was removed before his murder
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nicolette Kinnear, Wife of Charl Kinnear
Today at 16:50
[PROMO] SALGA CROSSING
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Arabile Gumede
Today at 18:15
Insure Group Managers, an intermediary which collected insurance premiums from customers, secretly invested cash in its own loss-making assets.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pauli Van Wyk - Journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Long 4 Life results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brian Joffe - CEO at Long4Life
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle : mid-year slump.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:08
Reasons for vaccine optimism even as SA faces imminent 3rd wave
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Formby - Chief Executive Officer at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:18
ZOOM : Small Business Focus - What works and does not in a remote working environment
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
Zoom : Personal Finance - The Rand strong at the moment we consider if should you stop sending money offshore
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Financial Adviser at Galileo Capital
'SA condemns actions of Israeli security forces against Palestine civilians'

13 May 2021 8:18 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Drones
Israel
Attack
Dirco
Palestine
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation Dirco

Dirco DDG responsible for Asia & Middle East Anil Sooklal says the two nations should go back to the negotiating table.

Leaders across the world have voiced concerns over the deadly conflict between Israel and Palestinians.

Since the start of the attacks, 56 Palestinians in Gaza have died including 14 children and six Israelis have died.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Department of International Relations and Cooperation Deputy Director-General responsible for Asia & Middle East Anil Sooklal says the attacks by Israeli security forces on worshippers at the Al Aqsa mosque is a violation of International law.

The South African government has issued a strong statement strongly condemning the actions of the Israeli security forces against innocent Palestine civilians.

Anil Sooklal, DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East - DIRCO

South Africa and the international community has been consistent in the call for a two-state solution and that is the only viable route to peace.

Anil Sooklal, DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East - DIRCO

We call on all parties to de-escalate the violence and go back to the negotiating table. Meaningful negotiations can bring about peace, violence and war will not solve the situation.

Anil Sooklal, DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East - DIRCO

Listen to the full interview below...




13 May 2021 8:18 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Drones
Israel
Attack
Dirco
Palestine
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation Dirco

