'SA condemns actions of Israeli security forces against Palestine civilians'
Leaders across the world have voiced concerns over the deadly conflict between Israel and Palestinians.
Since the start of the attacks, 56 Palestinians in Gaza have died including 14 children and six Israelis have died.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Department of International Relations and Cooperation Deputy Director-General responsible for Asia & Middle East Anil Sooklal says the attacks by Israeli security forces on worshippers at the Al Aqsa mosque is a violation of International law.
The South African government has issued a strong statement strongly condemning the actions of the Israeli security forces against innocent Palestine civilians.Anil Sooklal, DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East - DIRCO
South Africa and the international community has been consistent in the call for a two-state solution and that is the only viable route to peace.Anil Sooklal, DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East - DIRCO
We call on all parties to de-escalate the violence and go back to the negotiating table. Meaningful negotiations can bring about peace, violence and war will not solve the situation.Anil Sooklal, DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East - DIRCO
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : EWN
