'I waited 7 hours for voucher and vaccine I am 76 years old. What must I do?'
In four days the elderly are expected to receive COVID-19 vaccines, the Gauteng government is intensifying efforts to increase registration among residents who are 60 and over across all districts.
It is targeting 1.3 million pensioners even though there have been reports of an increase in vaccine hesitancy following the temporary suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccination programme earlier this year when it was discovered that it caused health complications.
A healthcare practitioner called to The Clement Manyathela Show to complain about the process of receiving the vaccination.
I went to get the vaccine yesterday at Milpark hospital and it was bad. I waited for seven hours because I had to queue to get a voucher number then again to get the vaccine. I feel like the government needs to relook into this because it was a nightmare.Pholani-Caller
RELATED: 'We must collaborate on vaccines because no one is safe until everyone is safe'
Another listener by the name of Phumzile advised that people register online first, so that they are able to receive a voucher number in that way when they go to get their vaccines the process becomes faster.
Her advice was followed by many elderly citizens who complained about the registration online and how not being asked whether they have any commodities was worrisome.
I registered online last month and again yesterday and I still have not received an SMS and the healthcare worker who called says she waited for seven hours to get the voucher and vaccine. I can't wait that long I am 76 years old and I don’t know what to do now.Kaytla - Caller
I registered online on the 16th of April, received the SMS which informed me I registered and told me to wait for further steps till today, I have not heard from them. The thing that worries me the most, is that on the registration they did not ask me if I have any medical conditions.Linda - Caller
Deputy President David Mabuza has conceded that the government’s vaccine roll out has been anything but efficient.
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_157939589_injection-nurse-making-an-injection-to-an-elderly-smiling-woman.html?vti=lu8mf51gw1vj2flt48-1-4
More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information
South Africa records 2,759 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says 430,730 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
Sassa says it’s working on resolving delayed payment in COVID grants
This is for grants that were supposed to be paid out over the past few months.Read More
South Africa records 1,548 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says 414,372 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
Technically the country is not in third wave yet - Dr Zweli Mkhize
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says they are concerned about the different Covid-19 variants as they don't know how they behave.Read More
South Africa records 1,129 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says 395,230 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
South Africa records 2,149 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says 366,101 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
South Africa records over 2,000 new Covid-19 case
The Health Department says 353,181 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
Third-wave risk rising in parts of Gauteng
Easter Weekend and people becoming more relaxed in terms of not following the COVID-19 health protocols cited as causes.Read More
Data shows that possibly in Gauteng there may be low levels of immunity - NICD
NICD acting director Professor Adrian Puren says Gauteng residents should continue to obey lockdown rules.Read More
SA records 1,086 COVID-19 infections and 46 more people succumb to virus
The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 54, 331 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More