'I waited 7 hours for voucher and vaccine I am 76 years old. What must I do?'





In four days the elderly are expected to receive COVID-19 vaccines, the Gauteng government is intensifying efforts to increase registration among residents who are 60 and over across all districts.

It is targeting 1.3 million pensioners even though there have been reports of an increase in vaccine hesitancy following the temporary suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccination programme earlier this year when it was discovered that it caused health complications.

A healthcare practitioner called to The Clement Manyathela Show to complain about the process of receiving the vaccination.

I went to get the vaccine yesterday at Milpark hospital and it was bad. I waited for seven hours because I had to queue to get a voucher number then again to get the vaccine. I feel like the government needs to relook into this because it was a nightmare. Pholani-Caller

Another listener by the name of Phumzile advised that people register online first, so that they are able to receive a voucher number in that way when they go to get their vaccines the process becomes faster.

Her advice was followed by many elderly citizens who complained about the registration online and how not being asked whether they have any commodities was worrisome.

I registered online last month and again yesterday and I still have not received an SMS and the healthcare worker who called says she waited for seven hours to get the voucher and vaccine. I can't wait that long I am 76 years old and I don’t know what to do now. Kaytla - Caller

I registered online on the 16th of April, received the SMS which informed me I registered and told me to wait for further steps till today, I have not heard from them. The thing that worries me the most, is that on the registration they did not ask me if I have any medical conditions. Linda - Caller

Deputy President David Mabuza has conceded that the government’s vaccine roll out has been anything but efficient.

Listen to the full interview below...