White folks must embrace the SA they live in, do things differently - Chris Vick
Chris Vick is a director of Black, which was established in 2007 as a niche communications consultancy specialising in reputation management, providing a set of strategic communications service to the public and private sector institutions as well as political and business leaders.
Chris is an experienced media strategist with extensive experience in political and public communication, particularly in issues management, crisis communication and stakeholder management.
His CV combines experience as a journalist, media activist, public sector communicator, media executive and government advisor. Chris understands both the media economy and the political economy and has extensive experience in public sector lobbying and communication.
He also has solid relationships with key individuals in the media, government and business space. He has also served three terms in the South African Government.
He tells Nickolous Bauer more on The Clement Maythatela Show's Hanging Out With Clement.
I grew up in England in a town next to Liverpool. My parents emigrated e to South Africa when I was 10. Ironically, it was an Apartheid-funded scheme to bring white workers to South Africa to keep black workers out of jobs.Chris Vick, Spin doctor
My last proper journalistic job was at City Press which ended in about 1986, after the Vaal uprising and the State of Emergency.Chris Vick, Spin doctor
Up until the age of 22 or 23, I was still an average white South African oke. But journalism exposed me to a different kind of South Africa .... That exposure took me out of that very protective, defensive cocoon that Apartheid produced. I immersed myself in a very different society.Chris Vick, Spin doctor
Chris says at the moment he is enjoying Amapaino music, mainly due to the influence of his two daughters.
He also leant a lot from former Gauteng premier Tokyo Sexwale. According to Chris, the period of fighting against Apartheid damaged all of them.
There is a lot of trauma that people of that period went through.Chris Vick, Spin doctor
On what white people can do to play a role in the country, Chris says they can stop staying in gated communities, for a start
They should embrace the country they live in. Listen differently, talk differently and learn African languages.Chris Vick, Spin doctor
He urges journalists to interrogate stories, especially due to the prevalence of social media.
Listen below for the full interview ...
