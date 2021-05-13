Bathabile Dlamini pays R650k personal cost order in Sassa case
Former minister of social development Bathabile Dlamini has paid the personal court order granted against her by the Constitutional Court.
The apex court ruled in 2018 that Dlamini should pay R55,000 to the Black Sash and about R600,000 to Freedom Under Law (FUL).
Speaking to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report, Freedom Under Law executive officer Nicole Fritz confirms the money was paid.
We do know that payment was paid and it goes to show that while this has been a long time coming, these types of orders holding someone accountable such as senior office bearers have real purpose and real meaning.Nicole Fritz, Executive officer - Freedom Under Law
It was the first time that the court made such an order against a sitting minister.Nicole Fritz, Executive officer - Freedom Under Law
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
