Deputy PP pleads with Gauteng municipalities to take accountability seriously
Deputy Public Protector Adv Kholeka Gcaleka has pleaded with Gauteng municipalities to take accountability seriously.
She has appealed to the province's local government authorities to cooperate with investigations and comply with remedial actions, cautioning that submitting to accountability processes is not optional.
It is quite concerning indeed. We have 167 cases from the local government and most of them take time to investigate because of the lack of cooperation between ourselves and municipalities around the province.Adv Kholeka Gcaleka, Deputy Public Protector
The public protector invites municipalities where there has been instability. For example, Emfuleni, Tshwane municipality, which has the largest of cases weréinvestigating, about 86. The constant shift in administration is also part of the problem that is causing instability and the lack of coordination between ourselves and the municipality.Adv Kholeka Gcaleka, Deputy Public Protector
What turns to be rife is the information filtering through to the authorities. When we do get responses, we are not satisfied with the responses that we get and we are then forced to use our hard power, which is t subpoena and in most cases it will be the accounting officers.Adv Kholeka Gcaleka, Deputy Public Protector
It is a lack of accountability and ethics within those municipalities. It is common cause that the Public Protector acts on behalf of the citizens within that particular jurisdiction and the citizens. The lack of respect is for the office and the citizens who would be paying for them to occupy those offices.Adv Kholeka Gcaleka, Deputy Public Protector
