CoJ housing dept calls for donations for residents of Gazine informal settlement
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg's housing department on Thursday called for donations from non-governmental organisations and corporates to help the residents of the Gazine informal settlement near the Kwa Mai Mai market in the CBD.
A devastating fire destroyed the informal settlement last month, displacing hundreds of families.
Nine people were killed and 24 others were hurt.
READ: CoJ secures mobile kitchens for fire-hit Gazine informal settlement residents
The city's Neo Goba said that the housing department was coordinating efforts to provide relief to the families, however, they were also asking South Africans for help.
“We are also calling out any non-governmental organisations and corporates to kindly donate food, blankets, and furniture for those who lost their belongings as a result of the fire that broke out at the building. We have also approached the City of Cape Town for best practices of the Empower Shack as part of incremental housing.”
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : CoJ housing dept calls for donations for residents of Gazine informal settlement
Source : @GeoffMakhubo/Twitter
More from Local
Investigation blows open alleged 'premiums misappropriation' insurance scandal
Investigative journo Pauli Van Wyk says four SA insurance giants have lost R944m in total by using Insure Group as intermediary.Read More
Parents attend Maths classes to help children with homework
Actuary and WeSolve4X CEO Tsietsi Ngobese says they use a particular formula to help parents who want to empower their children.Read More
Insure Group's actions irresponsible and dishonest, we are taking action - FSCA
Directors of Insure Group Managers are being debarred as financial service providers for lack of honesty and integrity.Read More
Mpho Popps, Graham Richards and Dineo Langa to host this year's Saftas
The South African Film and Television Awards will for the first time in history be aired simultaneously on Africa Magic and SABC.Read More
Deputy PP pleads with Gauteng municipalities to take accountability seriously
Adv Kholeka Gcaleka says the lack of respect is for the office and citizens who pay for the officials to occupy those offices.Read More
Bathabile Dlamini pays R650k personal cost order in Sassa case
According to Freedom Under Law executive officer Nicole Fritz, the money was paid through lawyers.Read More
Don't miss the ‘702 Listens’ feedback webinar
702 is hosting a webinar reporting back on the ‘702 Listens’ listenership survey at 12 noon on Wednesday 19 May.Read More
Zwane: I wasn't aware that my flight to India was paid for by Guptas
Former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane said it was just a coincidence that he and the choir would travel on the same flight that the Guptas had paid for.Read More
'I waited 7 hours for voucher and vaccine I am 76 years old. What must I do?'
Listeners convey their concerns about the vaccination process and how they were not asked certain questions on the registration.Read More
South Africa records 2,759 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says 430,730 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More