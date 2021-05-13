Mpho Popps, Graham Richards and Dineo Langa to host this year's Saftas
The 15th South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) is back on our screens once again to celebrate South Africa's film and television talent. This year's awards will be simulcasted on SABC 3 and Mzansi Magic for the first time and the theme is Still Shining.
Last year the award show was presented live on YouTube and other social media platforms due to the pandemic.
CEO of the South African Film and Video Foundation Makhosazana Khanyile spoke of how the industry has grown and their support towards the industry.
For the first time this year, we will see a simulcast, the awards together with the industry have grown in leaps and bounds and it's all thanks to our broadcaster who keeps our production houses busy.Makhosazana Khanyile, CEO - South African Film and Video Foundation
We as the South African Film and Video Foundation are a funding agency and our mandate is to transform the industry and give appreciation.Makhosazana Khanyile, CEO - South African Film and Video Foundation
M-Net channel director Nomsa Philiso and channel head SABC3 Bouquet, Pat van Heerden, spoke of their partnership in broadcasting the awards together and what it will mean for the industry.
I think it’s a wonderful opportunity to say that we are all in it, as platforms for the industry and this is about the industry and how hard it has been. This is a celebration of all the talent in the industry on all the platforms their work has appeared.Pat van Heerden, Channel head - SABC3 Bouquet
For us, it was placing the industry first because as much as we do not have the mandate as the SABC but we doing a lot in terms of the industry developmentNomsa Philiso, Channel director - M-Net
RELATED: Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination
Van Heerden went on to talk about the importance of celebrating the industry as a whole.
It's obviously important to celebrate the industry and it's been hard to get some pure respect for what they doing. It's such a nice accolade and such an encouragement to carry on the work and to get also awarded because the audience appreciates it.Pat van Heerden, Channel head - SABC3 Bouquet
Philiso spoke of the role the awards have on the industry.
The more people get acknowledged the more they improve on their craft but also when production is nominated or wins the award we then take it more seriously so, yes, it does matter.Nomsa Philiso, Channel director- M-Net,
Actors Mpho Popps, Graham Richards and Dineo Langa will be the hosts.
Listen to the full interview below...
