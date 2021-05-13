Insure Group's actions irresponsible and dishonest, we are taking action - FSCA





_Daily Maverick _has reported on South Africa’s insurance market which has been involved in a scandal perpetrated by Insure Group Managers.

The directors of the group had allegedly been involved in intermediaries between insurance companies and customers taking R1.7 billion in premiums meant to go to the insurers to invest and make a profit out of them.

Divisional executive for Investigations and Enforcement at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) Brandon Topham, says the case is old but it took time to finalise.

describing the group's conduct as unlawful.

They stole with the intention to liquidate these illiquid assets and pay it over in due course but it’s a practice that has been stopped a couple of years ago so this case is old and a matter that takes time to finalise so the company itself is in curatorship so they are not operating the business. Brandon Topham, Divisional executive - Investigations and Enforcement at Financial Sector Conduct Authority

An investigative report has been open by the curator and will be finalised soon. Brandon Topham, Divisional executive - Investigations and Enforcement at Financial Sector Conduct Authority

The managers invested money into high-risk and ultimately loss-making assets, and also used it to fund their own operations.

The reason we are in dispute with the former directors, we believe they were unlawful and dishonest therefore should be debarred. Brandon Topham, Divisional executive - Investigations and Enforcement at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)

