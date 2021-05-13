Insure Group's actions irresponsible and dishonest, we are taking action - FSCA
_Daily Maverick _has reported on South Africa’s insurance market which has been involved in a scandal perpetrated by Insure Group Managers.
The directors of the group had allegedly been involved in intermediaries between insurance companies and customers taking R1.7 billion in premiums meant to go to the insurers to invest and make a profit out of them.
Divisional executive for Investigations and Enforcement at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) Brandon Topham, says the case is old but it took time to finalise.
describing the group's conduct as unlawful.
They stole with the intention to liquidate these illiquid assets and pay it over in due course but it’s a practice that has been stopped a couple of years ago so this case is old and a matter that takes time to finalise so the company itself is in curatorship so they are not operating the business.Brandon Topham, Divisional executive - Investigations and Enforcement at Financial Sector Conduct Authority
An investigative report has been open by the curator and will be finalised soon.Brandon Topham, Divisional executive - Investigations and Enforcement at Financial Sector Conduct Authority
RELATED: Things to know about life cover
The managers invested money into high-risk and ultimately loss-making assets, and also used it to fund their own operations.
The reason we are in dispute with the former directors, we believe they were unlawful and dishonest therefore should be debarred.Brandon Topham, Divisional executive - Investigations and Enforcement at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66087627_business-man-giving-dishonest-handshake-hiding-in-the-mask-business-fraud-and-hypocrite-agreement-.html?vti=lca6n5jdieyrmwhb10-1-1
More from Local
Investigation blows open alleged 'premiums misappropriation' insurance scandal
Investigative journo Pauli Van Wyk says four SA insurance giants have lost R944m in total by using Insure Group as intermediary.Read More
Parents attend Maths classes to help children with homework
Actuary and WeSolve4X CEO Tsietsi Ngobese says they use a particular formula to help parents who want to empower their children.Read More
Mpho Popps, Graham Richards and Dineo Langa to host this year's Saftas
The South African Film and Television Awards will for the first time in history be aired simultaneously on Africa Magic and SABC.Read More
Deputy PP pleads with Gauteng municipalities to take accountability seriously
Adv Kholeka Gcaleka says the lack of respect is for the office and citizens who pay for the officials to occupy those offices.Read More
CoJ housing dept calls for donations for residents of Gazine informal settlement
A devastating fire destroyed the informal settlement last month - displacing hundreds of families.Read More
Bathabile Dlamini pays R650k personal cost order in Sassa case
According to Freedom Under Law executive officer Nicole Fritz, the money was paid through lawyers.Read More
Don't miss the ‘702 Listens’ feedback webinar
702 is hosting a webinar reporting back on the ‘702 Listens’ listenership survey at 12 noon on Wednesday 19 May.Read More
Zwane: I wasn't aware that my flight to India was paid for by Guptas
Former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane said it was just a coincidence that he and the choir would travel on the same flight that the Guptas had paid for.Read More
'I waited 7 hours for voucher and vaccine I am 76 years old. What must I do?'
Listeners convey their concerns about the vaccination process and how they were not asked certain questions on the registration.Read More
South Africa records 2,759 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says 430,730 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More