Parents attend Maths classes to help children with homework
Parents in Gauteng are now able to attend mathematics classes in order to assist their children with their homework.
The initiative was created by the company called WeSolve4X in an aim to help elevate the pass rate in township schools.
We launched WeSolve4X in 2018 because we learned that parents were not empowered to assist their children with mathematics.Tsietsi Ngobese, Actuary and CEO - WeSolve4X
We teach parents mathematics that is aligned to their child's grade.Tsietsi Ngobese, Actuary and CEO - WeSolve4X
What we found is that the challenge we face most of the time with new parents who join us is, stigma and fear that mathematics is hard but we have a formula that we use to show parents whether they can't read or write in ways in which they can assist their children.Tsietsi Ngobese, Actuary and CEO - WeSolve4X
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_97868035_little-boy-tired-stressed-of-doing-homework.html
