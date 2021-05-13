The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore?

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:15
The rise of the private owner wine collection
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Higgo Jacobs - Wine Consultant And Founding Member at South African Sommelier Association (Sasa)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Inga Atelier
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Inga Gubeka - Founder at Inga Atelier
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank. 13 May 2021 8:36 PM
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
Investigation blows open alleged 'premiums misappropriation' insurance scandal Investigative journo Pauli Van Wyk says four SA insurance giants have lost R944m in total by using Insure Group as intermediary. 13 May 2021 6:58 PM
View all Local
Zwane: I wasn't aware that my flight to India was paid for by Guptas Former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane said it was just a coincidence that he and the choir would travel on the same fl... 13 May 2021 11:47 AM
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
Zondo hears of how Dlodlo ignored employment procedures at SSA Instead, State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo promoted 26 managers at the State Security Agency. 12 May 2021 12:03 PM
View all Politics
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions. 13 May 2021 9:06 PM
Online shopping boom: SA sales more than double in two years to R30 billion The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews data analyst Bryan Turner from World Wide Worx about their new study. 12 May 2021 8:52 PM
Complaints against SA's major banks jump in 2020, only Absa improves FNB is South Africa's most complained about bank according to the Ombud for Banking Services' annual report. 12 May 2021 8:14 PM
View all Business
White folks must embrace the SA they live in, do things differently - Chris Vick The spin doctor takes us down memory lane, including three stints of working with former Gauteng premier Tokyo Sexwale. 13 May 2021 12:14 PM
27 phrases middle-aged people say according to millennials go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 May 2021 9:19 AM
WATCH: Mom uses own doorbell to invite son for taco night goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 May 2021 8:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Afric... 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
View all Sport
27 phrases middle-aged people say according to millennials go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 May 2021 9:19 AM
WATCH: Mom uses own doorbell to invite son for taco night goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 May 2021 8:32 AM
WATCH: Amateur photographer trips, misses picture-perfect proposal moment Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 May 2021 8:28 AM
View all Entertainment
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
'SA condemns actions of Israeli security forces against Palestine civilians' Dirco DDG responsible for Asia & Middle East Anil Sooklal says the two nations should go back to the negotiating table. 13 May 2021 8:18 AM
Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all' Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos. 12 May 2021 7:55 PM
View all World
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions. 13 May 2021 9:06 PM
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank. 13 May 2021 8:36 PM
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore?

13 May 2021 9:06 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
Rand
Dollar
Warren Ingram
JSE
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Exchange rate
Offshore accounts
Commodities
Personal finance
South African rand
rand dollar exchange rate
offshore investing
investment portfolio

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions.

People tend to panic when the volatile rand dips and only then start thinking of taking money offshore, says Bruce Whitfield.

Then they take their foot off the brake when it bounces back.

At its peak during the current rally, the currency has hit R14 to the US dollar.

RELATED: Why South Africa’s rand is so smoking hot right now

On The Money Show, Warren Ingram (financial adviser at Galileo Capital) has advice about not making investment mistakes with an ingrained mindset around timing.

During a conversation with a foreign exchange company that deals mainly with private investors I said 'You must be absolutely pumping with the rand so strong!'

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

They said that in fact half of their trading desk had gone on holiday because the rand is strong and people are not so interested in dealing now!

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

RELATED: Rand at its best level in 14 months

If we look at - potentially - a bit of rand weakness in a few days if American inflation becomes an issue and causes world markets to become increasingly afraid, it will cause more people to look at the rand again and say 'I should have done it at 14, but now I'll do it at 15'.

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

Investors must keep in mind that the rand is always going to be volatile, says Ingram.

"I'm not saying it's not going to hit 12, but the reality is anything around R14 to R15 is a really good rate for converting rands into dollars and if it's right for you, you should do it!"

For those who need to get their offshore allocation right, it is a great time to send money offshore, don’t keep waiting for things to improve further.

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

If you do decide to go offshore, should you place your trust in fund managers?

Listen to Ingram's advice for your level of investment in the audio below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore?




13 May 2021 9:06 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
Rand
Dollar
Warren Ingram
JSE
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Exchange rate
Offshore accounts
Commodities
Personal finance
South African rand
rand dollar exchange rate
offshore investing
investment portfolio

More from Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

What to consider if you want to leave money to your children

6 May 2021 8:57 PM

Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else?

23 April 2021 10:58 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest

16 April 2021 11:03 AM

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns

19 March 2021 11:32 AM

The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101

2 February 2021 1:51 PM

"Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets'

15 January 2021 3:02 PM

An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021

15 January 2021 1:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest

13 January 2021 3:04 PM

You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments

13 January 2021 10:49 AM

Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Make your retirement savings last longer

13 November 2020 11:34 AM

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Deputy PP pleads with Gauteng municipalities to take accountability seriously

Local

Investigation blows open alleged 'premiums misappropriation' insurance scandal

Business Local

Bathabile Dlamini pays R650k personal cost order in Sassa case

Local

EWN Highlights

South Africa mulls litigation over WhatsApp-Facebook data sharing

13 May 2021 9:03 PM

US blocks Security Council meeting on Mideast conflict

13 May 2021 8:22 PM

Gauteng Health Dept assures health workers they'll be vaccinated in phase 2

13 May 2021 8:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA