Investigation blows open alleged 'premiums misappropriation' insurance scandal
An alleged insurance scandal has led to huge losses for at least four South African insurance giants.
A Daily Maverick investigation has found that Santam, Hollard, Old Mutual and Guardrisk lost R944-million between them due to the actions of intermediary Insure Group Managers.
Insure Group collected insurance premiums from customers and invested cash it was meant to pay over to the companies into its own "illiquid, high-risk and ultimately loss-making assets" writes Pauli van Wyk.
Van Wyk reports that these “investments” included a mining rehabilitation plant in Gauteng, a deepwater port in Mozambique, a property portfolio in KwaZulu-Natal, and a stake in an asset management company.
"It also used the cash to build its own business, by financing brokers and intermediaries."
Bruce Whitfield interviews the investigative journalist from Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit.
Van Wyk says it's taken her years to piece the puzzle together.
It was quite a difficult story to look into because... the insurance sector is closed off and fairly conservative because they work with other people's money, and panic is never a good thing.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
Fortunately the money is not, for a single insurer, so much that it is material to their liquidity or their ability to pay out claims.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
It says something about the precedent of any criminal action against some wrongdoing in the sector and it says a lot about a financial intermediary and how much money, collectively, they can misappropriate.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
We're talking about a collective R1.7 billion here.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has described it as “tantamount to a misappropriation of the premiums collected”.
Insure Group directors Charl Cilliers and Diane Burns have been debarred as financial service providers, based on their lack of honesty and integrity says van Wyk.
Both of them plan to appeal their debarment.
What they should have done... is collect the premiums from the public, hold on to the money for up to around 45 days and then pass it on to the insurers. They can keep the money in liquid investments like a high-interest bank account.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
What they did is collect the money from the public, then bought their own assets with it without consent from the insurers... in breach of the Short-term Insurance Act... The intention with this pool of money was to make larger profit than was possible with liquid assets.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
It didn't work out that way because the investments were badly-conceived says van Wyk.
To counter the cash shortage they started using the next month's premium money to pay the previous month's debt, but when that wasn't enough they got a R250 million credit facility from VBS. When VBS... suddenly imploded in March 2018, it meant the end of their credit line.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
Listen to van Wyk unpack the details of Insure Group Managers' dealings and their implications:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Investigation blows open alleged 'premiums misappropriation' insurance scandal
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/dmitrievmike/dmitrievmike2007/dmitrievmike200700576/152409928-hand-in-black-leather-glove-holds-out-empty-brown-wallet-male-hand-holds-stolen-wallet-with-no-money.jpg
More from Business
Online shopping boom: SA sales more than double in two years to R30 billion
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews data analyst Bryan Turner from World Wide Worx about their new study.Read More
Complaints against SA's major banks jump in 2020, only Absa improves
FNB is South Africa's most complained about bank according to the Ombud for Banking Services' annual report.Read More
Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all'
Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos.Read More
Three letters that are impacting the world of investments - ESG
You may not think capitalism would place an emphasis on the environment or people, but this form of it doesRead More
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave
News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits.Read More
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign
'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Microchip shortage: From phones to cars, everything's about to cost more
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews media analyst Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx).Read More
Govt to table new pay offer as Fitch warns public sector wage freeze unlikely
Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments, Ninety One) as public wage negotiations take a new turn.Read More
Timing of SA's 3rd wave crucial: 'Early wave probably less severe than 2nd wave'
The Actuarial Society of SA sketches 3 possible Covid scenarios. Bruce Whitfield interviews Adam Lowe (Covid-19 Working Group).Read More
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman
Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
More from Local
Parents attend Maths classes to help children with homework
Actuary and WeSolve4X CEO Tsietsi Ngobese says they use a particular formula to help parents who want to empower their children.Read More
Insure Group's actions irresponsible and dishonest, we are taking action - FSCA
Directors of Insure Group Managers are being debarred as financial service providers for lack of honesty and integrity.Read More
Mpho Popps, Graham Richards and Dineo Langa to host this year's Saftas
The South African Film and Television Awards will for the first time in history be aired simultaneously on Africa Magic and SABC.Read More
Deputy PP pleads with Gauteng municipalities to take accountability seriously
Adv Kholeka Gcaleka says the lack of respect is for the office and citizens who pay for the officials to occupy those offices.Read More
CoJ housing dept calls for donations for residents of Gazine informal settlement
A devastating fire destroyed the informal settlement last month - displacing hundreds of families.Read More
Bathabile Dlamini pays R650k personal cost order in Sassa case
According to Freedom Under Law executive officer Nicole Fritz, the money was paid through lawyers.Read More
Don't miss the ‘702 Listens’ feedback webinar
702 is hosting a webinar reporting back on the ‘702 Listens’ listenership survey at 12 noon on Wednesday 19 May.Read More
Zwane: I wasn't aware that my flight to India was paid for by Guptas
Former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane said it was just a coincidence that he and the choir would travel on the same flight that the Guptas had paid for.Read More
'I waited 7 hours for voucher and vaccine I am 76 years old. What must I do?'
Listeners convey their concerns about the vaccination process and how they were not asked certain questions on the registration.Read More
South Africa records 2,759 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says 430,730 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More