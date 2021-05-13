Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA
Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong and his scientific team started devoting their resources and scientific expertise in 2020 to the development of a Covid-19 vaccine.
The South African-born billionaire obtained his medical degree at the University of the Witwatersrand and has lived in the US for most of his adult life.
Now it's reported that Dr Soon-Shiong wants to spend R3 billion to "transfer technology" for vaccine production in his home country.
The Money Show airs part of a conversation the bio-tech billionaire had two months ago with vaccinology expert, Professor Shabir Madhi.
In that recording he pays tribute to the scientific research being done at Wits.
"Credit to Wits and the giants who we sit on, willing to not only take chances but to actually go where other people don't want to tread."
Patrick Soon-Shiong, M.D., a physician, surgeon, scientist, inventor, technologist and philanthropist, has devoted his career to understanding the fundamental biology driving life-threatening diseases and translating these insights into medical innovations with global impact.— Wits Faculty of Health Sciences (@WitsHealthFac) March 3, 2021
Bruce Whitfield interviews Madhi, a Wits Professor of Vaccinology.
He asks whether Soon-Shiong had give any indication of his plans.
He had been alluding to it since I started having discussions with him towards the end of last year. He's heavily interested in terms of bringing the technology that gets developed in the US, across to South Africa.Prof. Shabir Madhi, University of the Witwatersrand
The underpinning principle is that vaccines should be affordable and available, irrespective of where in the world you are.Prof. Shabir Madhi, University of the Witwatersrand
I think he's on a mission and, given his history in terms of innovation in the field of medical sciences, he's very likely to succeed with this particular vaccine.Prof. Shabir Madhi, University of the Witwatersrand
It's a great bonus for South Africa that the billionaire has decided to bring those skills here, says Prof. Madhi.
He explains that Dr Soon-Shiong is busy with clinical trials for the vaccine that he has developed.
The next step is efficacy trials.
That would probably take at least another four to five months.Prof. Shabir Madhi, University of the Witwatersrand
Listen to Prof. Madhi on Dr Soon-Shiong's plans and suggestions for government to speed up South Africa's vaccine rollout:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA
Source : https://twitter.com/DrPatSoonShiong/photo
