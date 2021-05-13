



The second phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout kicks off on Monday for 60-year-olds and older.

CapeTalk is helping to simplify the process in a few easy steps.

Watch Refilwe Moloto explain the easy breakdown of the steps to get registered for your vaccination in the video below. #TakeYourShot

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] How to register for your Covid-19 vaccination #TakeYourShot