South Africa records 3,221 new Covid-19 cases





The Health Department says it has recorded 3,221 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,605252.

Forty-four more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 55,012 since the beginning of the pandemic.

RELATED: **South Africa records 2,759 new Covid-19 cases**

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1,520,878 people have recuperated from the virus.

On the vaccine front, 455,169 healthcare workers have received the jab