South Africa records 3,221 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says it has recorded 3,221 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,605252.
Forty-four more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 55,012 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: **South Africa records 2,759 new Covid-19 cases**
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1,520,878 people have recuperated from the virus.
On the vaccine front, 455,169 healthcare workers have received the jab
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 605 252 the total number of deaths is 55 012 the total number of recoveries is 1 520 878 and the total number of vaccines administered is 455 169. pic.twitter.com/rP3E15mfIE— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 13, 2021
