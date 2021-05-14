WATCH: 'Friends: The Reunion' teaser has fans wanting more

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:05
Premier David Makhura has confirmed that the Gauteng province is in third wave of Covid-19 infections and Odinary South Africans who have been vaccinated speak out.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
Unions outraged by flawed vaccination programme; demand answers.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mzi Zimisele Tshontshi, NEHAWU Greater Joburg Regional Secretary.
Today at 12:15
Suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule files court papers challenging the step-aside resolution.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
The Commission hear State Security Agency (SSA) related evidence from four unidentified witnesses.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
SALGA has convened for a 2-day National Members Assembly to discuss the future of local governance.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Arabile Gumede
Today at 12:37
Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, to present the quarterly crime statistics, reflecting crimes that occurred from 1st of January to end of March 2021.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lauren Isaacs - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:41
Viewfinder Exclusive: How SAPS protects the killers within its ranks.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Daneel Knoetze - Reporter at Ground Up
Today at 12:45
Cape Town wants you to register most – but not all – of your pets, by law.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Cllr Mzwakhe Nqavashe, Chairperson of the Safety and Security Portfolio Committee
Today at 12:52
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap with Tholakele.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 18:15
The rise of the private owner wine collection
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronald Peens - Senior Wine Specialist at Strauss& Co.
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Inga Atelier
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Inga Gubeka - Founder at Inga Atelier
Latest Local
Reimagining African museums and heritage sites Goethe-Institut South Africa regional head of programmes Asma Diakite says it's time for a new approach for African museums. 14 May 2021 11:33 AM
About 178 public sector sites secured for phase two vaccine rollout Protocol leadership member of the Sisonke Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial Prof Ian Sanne says the country is ready for Monday. 14 May 2021 8:29 AM
South Africa records 3,221 new Covid-19 cases The Health Department says 455,169 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date. 14 May 2021 7:04 AM
View all Local
Zwane: I wasn't aware that my flight to India was paid for by Guptas Former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane said it was just a coincidence that he and the choir would travel on the same fl... 13 May 2021 11:47 AM
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
Zondo hears of how Dlodlo ignored employment procedures at SSA Instead, State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo promoted 26 managers at the State Security Agency. 12 May 2021 12:03 PM
View all Politics
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions. 13 May 2021 9:06 PM
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank. 13 May 2021 8:36 PM
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
View all Business
Register for 'The Future of Work': 702 partners with UP for Nobel Prize Dialogue Register to take part in this year’s virtual event on Tuesday 18 May at the University of Pretoria on Tuesday 18 May. 14 May 2021 11:51 AM
WATCH: Boston journalist finds stolen dog while reporting on the case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 May 2021 9:16 AM
WATCH: 'Friends: The Reunion' teaser has fans wanting more Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 May 2021 8:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Afric... 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Boston journalist finds stolen dog while reporting on the case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 May 2021 9:16 AM
WATCH: 'Friends: The Reunion' teaser has fans wanting more Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 May 2021 8:49 AM
27 phrases middle-aged people say according to millennials go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 May 2021 9:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
'SA condemns actions of Israeli security forces against Palestine civilians' Dirco DDG responsible for Asia & Middle East Anil Sooklal says the two nations should go back to the negotiating table. 13 May 2021 8:18 AM
Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all' Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos. 12 May 2021 7:55 PM
View all World
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions. 13 May 2021 9:06 PM
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank. 13 May 2021 8:36 PM
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
View all Opinion
WATCH: 'Friends: The Reunion' teaser has fans wanting more

14 May 2021 8:49 AM
by Zanele Zama
Justin Bieber
David Beckham
Friends
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Boston journalist finds stolen dog while reporting on the case

HBO Max has released a teaser for Friends: The Reunion and has fans wanting more.

The cast of Friends will be joined by Justin Bieber to David Beckham. The US smash hit television sitcom will debut on 27 My on the streaming platform.

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




More from Lifestyle

Register for 'The Future of Work': 702 partners with UP for Nobel Prize Dialogue

14 May 2021 11:51 AM

Register to take part in this year’s virtual event on Tuesday 18 May at the University of Pretoria on Tuesday 18 May.

WATCH: Boston journalist finds stolen dog while reporting on the case

14 May 2021 9:16 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore?

13 May 2021 9:06 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions.

Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB

13 May 2021 8:36 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank.

White folks must embrace the SA they live in, do things differently - Chris Vick

13 May 2021 12:14 PM

The spin doctor takes us down memory lane, including three stints of working with former Gauteng premier Tokyo Sexwale.

27 phrases middle-aged people say according to millennials go viral

13 May 2021 9:19 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Online shopping boom: SA sales more than double in two years to R30 billion

12 May 2021 8:52 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews data analyst Bryan Turner from World Wide Worx about their new study.

WATCH: Mom uses own doorbell to invite son for taco night goes viral

12 May 2021 8:32 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

WATCH: Amateur photographer trips, misses picture-perfect proposal moment

12 May 2021 8:28 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign

11 May 2021 9:04 PM

'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice.

More from Entertainment

WATCH: Boston journalist finds stolen dog while reporting on the case

14 May 2021 9:16 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

27 phrases middle-aged people say according to millennials go viral

13 May 2021 9:19 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

WATCH: Mom uses own doorbell to invite son for taco night goes viral

12 May 2021 8:32 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

WATCH: Amateur photographer trips, misses picture-perfect proposal moment

12 May 2021 8:28 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Rosie Motene takes over the 702 playlist

11 May 2021 11:55 AM

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

Seth Rogen leaves fans confused after shaving off beard

11 May 2021 9:17 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

[WATCH] Packed balcony collapses during party leaving two people injured

11 May 2021 9:03 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Seagull waking family daily at 5am has people feeling sorry for them

10 May 2021 8:36 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

MultiChoice's streaming service Showmax invests in African content

8 May 2021 11:11 AM

Independent TV critic Thinus Ferreira gives details as to why Showmax has decided to produce its own content like Netflix.

We have gone back to how we used to do music 20 years ago - Watershed

7 May 2021 3:01 PM

Band member and founder Craig Hinds says they want to create a little of a buzz before releasing the music to the public.

Bathabile Dlamini pays R650k personal cost order in Sassa case

Local

Deputy PP pleads with Gauteng municipalities to take accountability seriously

Local

About 178 public sector sites secured for phase two vaccine rollout

Local

Minister Mkhize’s R62.5 bln budget announcement overshadowed by SA's COVID woes

14 May 2021 11:37 AM

Nafiz Modack and co-accused to appear in court under heavy police presence

14 May 2021 9:56 AM

Westbury gang member Kemal Zita handed 2 life sentences for 2017 murders

14 May 2021 9:23 AM

